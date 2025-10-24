Carson Wentz Makes Statement on Sideline Outburst & Shares Troubling Health Update

Carson Wentz’s frustration was obvious during a 37-10 beatdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. As Prime Video play-by-play announcer Al Michaels said, Wentz was “beaten and battered” throughout the game he was on the field. Frustrated by the kind of night he had, the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback tossed his helmet while walking off the field. And during the postgame presser, Wentz made his feelings clear about his emotional outburst.

“Yeah, not proud of that,” Wentz said, tossing his helmet after the game. “Apologize to the equipment guys for that one. But yeah, I was in a good amount of pain.”

The Vikings’ QB also made sure he was wearing more shoulder wraps and harnesses than he ever wore. Wentz first injured his shoulder in Week 5 against Cleveland and has been playing hurt since then. Although he was a limited practice participant this week, head coach Kevin O’Connell left him as the Week 8 starter.

He kept his arm in the sling for the second quarter against the Chargers. Wentz was never directed to have ever have a full medical examination. Playing with obvious pain, he played the entire night, 15-of-27 for 144 yards and a touchdown with one interception.

Shoulder injury remains a bigger headache for Minnesota. Week 2 ankle sprain has kept starter J.J. McCarthy sidelined, and only Wentz is an available, ready-to-go starter. If it worsens, Max Brosmer would be summoned off the bench to replace him next week.

In his fifth team in as many years, Wentz’s Minnesota experience has been one of testing and uncertainty.

“I’m just trying to do what I can for this team,” Wentz said. “I feel confident, even with the pain, that I can contribute, make plays and spread the ball around. I thought we did it OK at times, but left plenty of things out there. I thought maybe we had a chance to kind of put something together, and I just missed it (on the interception). I have to be better there.”

Wentz is 2-3 as the starter for Minnesota since McCarthy got injured and was replaced by Wentz in Week 3. McCarthy was 1-1 prior to his injury.

Kevin O’Connell on Wentz

Even after such a poor game, HC O’Connell still trusts Wentz as long as he is fit to play.

“As long as the medical team informs me, which they did a couple of times, that he’s no worse than what he came in the game with, you have to give the guy that wants to toe the line, you have to give him the chance to do that,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said following the game.

The Minnesota offense could manage little in the first half. They had over 35 yards on only one of five first-half possessions. Wentz struggled through the second half, too.

Early in the fourth quarter, he threw deep past Justin Jefferson and was intercepted by Chargers defender R.J. Mickens. With 6:19 remaining, Wentz was hit from behind by Troy Dye, fumbled on downs, and hobbled off the field cradling his arm.

“I did think, on that high throw when Justin was open on the cross, that maybe a healthy Carson Wentz hits that throw,” O’Connell said.

With this loss, now the Vikings are 3-4, and it is unlikely to get better in the last game, as they will be up against the in-form Detroit Lions.