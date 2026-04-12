CBS Sports’ Melanie Collins Turns Up the Heat In Offseason Vacation Attire

The NFL regular season might belong to the athletes, but the offseason spotlight is being claimed by someone else entirely. While teams are busy crunching numbers and navigating the chaos of free agency, one familiar face from the sidelines is turning heads far away from the gridiron.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

CBS reporter Melanie Collins recently traded her ‘microphone’ for a bit of ‘vitamin sea,’ sharing a glimpse of her vacation with her 173,000 Instagram followers. Walking through the beach in a classic black bikini against a backdrop of clear blue skies, Collins looked every bit as confident on the sand as she does during a high-stakes halftime interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

While she’s used to being on camera, her latest vacation photos have definitely grabbed her fans’ attention. People aren’t just talking about her beach style, though; they’re also happy to see her getting a break after the confusing way she wrapped up her 2025 season.

After covering the NFC Championship game between the Rams and the Seahawks, Collins posted a wrap-up message that left some viewers scratching their heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Do the Osu Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: QB RB FB WR TE C CB DE DT G ILB OLB P PK S T View Tony’s Picks

“That’s a wrap on Year 8! Couldn’t be more grateful for my NFL on CBS family and those of you who watch us every Sunday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie Collins (@melanie_collins) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

While the sentimental note made some wonder if she was bidding a permanent farewell to the network, it appears to be her standard end-of-season tradition. This is very similar to what Charissa Thomson of FOX did at the end of the regular season. Without an official announcement of a departure, all indications suggest she will return to our screens for the 2026 season, assuring the fans that her future at CBS is secure.

ADVERTISEMENT

While she hasn’t revealed her exact location, it’s clear she’s enjoying the well-deserved break before the helmets and pads return this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins remains one of the most popular figures in the CBS sports lineup. For now, she is making the most of her downtime before the 2026 schedule kicks back into high gear.

A walk through Melanie Collins’ journey as a reporter in the NFL

Long before Melanie became a staple on NFL sidelines, she was grinding through some of the biggest stages in sports. Her resume is diverse, having covered everything from the NBA Finals and the World Series to the FIFA World Cup and the Winter Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before landing at CBS, she sharpened her skills at Yahoo! Sports and ESPN. While at ESPN, she wasn’t just reporting from the field; she also stepped into the host’s chair for shows like SportsNation and First Take, proving she could handle the energy of a live studio just as well as a stadium crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins officially joined CBS in 2018, initially covering college football and basketball before transitioning to the NFL. Today, she’s a mainstay on the sidelines alongside Kevin Harlan and Trent Green. Beyond her reporting, she’s also built a huge following for her game-day style, frequently making headlines for her standout fashion choices.

She wrapped up her 2025 season at Lumen Field for a Rams vs. Seahawks matchup. While she’s currently enjoying the offseason and keeping fans engaged with her fitness journey and vacation images, it won’t be long before she’s back.

As the 2026 season approaches, Collins is set to return to her post, patrolling the sidelines for another year of NFL action.