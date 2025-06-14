CeeDee Lamb Announces Major Change Before New Cowboys Season After George Pickens Trade

CeeDee Lamb is treading carefully because he’s on a path to become the beloved son of Dallas. And here’s how. Spoiler: not because of the stats. Sure, he’s gone for 1,000+ yards in his last four seasons. Nearly 500 catches. 38 touchdowns. Yet somehow, it’s this offseason that might be doing the trick for him. Especially after he opened up about his last season’s contract holdout just a few days back. “Honestly, it was the worst.” He continued, “It was the worst ever. Do you hear me? For those who know me, they know how serious I take this football stuff. ”

CeeDee hoped to never encounter a situation like that again. And our guess is he won’t. As the Cowboys turned the page on another playoff-less year, it wasn’t Lamb’s stats or accolades that resonated—it was a message. “I don’t have it figured out just yet, but I can assure you I’ve learned,” Lamb posted Friday on Instagram, along with photos from training camp. The caption was brief, but the tone was unmistakably reflective. This wasn’t offseason posturing. This was a player taking stock.

Plus, it’s hard NOT to put two and two together when it comes less than a year after Lamb’s preseason holdout. That absence cost him reps with Dak Prescott, time in the locker room, and, by his own account, the type of preparation he values. “For me to miss out on the right preparation with my team, my quarterback, my guys… it was a unique situation,” he said on his YouTube channel. “And I’m praying it’s the last.” His IG caption felt like a quiet vow—not just to be better, but to be there. Because after the Cowboys’ 7-10 collapse last season, presence matters more than promise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CeeDee Lamb (@cee2x___) Expand Post

AD

Especially now, with George Pickens in the building. The Cowboys traded for the former Steelers wideout in May, and Pickens is already being dubbed the best WR2 Dallas has paired with Lamb since Amari Cooper. Only, Lamb doesn’t view it that way. “We’re both WR1s,” he said, leveling the field without flinching. Statistically, the argument holds. Pickens averages more yards per target (9.69 vs. Lamb’s 8.8), despite a shakier QB history. Lamb’s edge is consistency. But the math says they’re closer than fans may think.

So now what? Lamb enters Year 6 not just with competition in the room, but clarity in his approach. The shoulder that ended his 2024 season early is behind him. The contract that once clouded his focus is now finalized. What’s left is execution. Something that the Cowboys have been lacking in. But maybe it changes in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

George Pickens is certainly excited to share the room with CeeDee Lamb

It was always going to be a lot, stepping into the America’s Team. But even then, George Pickens couldn’t have expected himself to be this drawn in by the CeeDee Lamb effect. “Most definitely,” Pickens said at minicamp, when asked if Lamb’s presence made things easier. “I’ve played with a lot of other receivers, but he plays a little more of everything.” For Pickens, it’s not just about sharing targets. It’s about what Lamb’s versatility does to a defense. Forces them to stretch thin, shift zones, play chess when they’d rather play checkers.

And at the same time, the good news is that Dallas won’t have to rely on him to carry the passing game alone. Brian Schottenheimer and Klayton Adams are orchestrating an offense built on movement and disguise, using both Lamb and Pickens like chess pieces rather than static wideouts. “A lot of No. 1 guys just kind of play where the coaches got them playing,” Pickens said. In his words, Lamb can play anything from anywhere. That freedom opens lanes for everyone; Dak Prescott’s already seeing it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s valuable,” Dak said. “The work we’re able to get versus last year… it’s been monumental.” That’s not a word Prescott throws around lightly. But he didn’t stop there. He used it again—this time about Pickens. “Adding GP, that’s been monumental,” he said. “You bring in guys like that, guys who’ve won elsewhere, that’s credit to them.” Monumental. Twice. That’s the bar now.

So, long story short: this trio of Dak, CeeDee, and Pickens is building something early. No distractions, no delays. Just work. And while minicamp is just a warmup lap, Dallas knows what’s waiting in Oxnard. If Pickens keeps gelling and Lamb keeps evolving, defenses won’t have time to adjust. They’ll just be reacting—and usually late.