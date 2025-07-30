Chargers Nation Shocked as Trey Lance Finally Shows He Exists With Major Opportunity

In 2021, Trey Lance was the NFL’s mystery box. A raw but promising talent from North Dakota State, he was drafted No. 3 overall by the 49ers over Justin Fields and Mac Jones on the premise that Kyle Shanahan had discovered his potential star QB. What ensued wasn’t merely disappointing. It was disappearing. A few starts in three years, waylaid by injury and a QB room of too many, resulted in an ignominious trade to Dallas in 2023. And then? No press conferences, no preseason hype. Just a player relegated to behind Dak Prescott, disappearing further into depth-chart purgatory.

But Thursday night, Trey Lance will start again—this time for the Los Angeles Chargers. Yes, the Chargers. He’ll handle the opening kickoff against the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game, marking the beginning of the NFL preseason schedule in what many devotees are referring to as his “first confirmed appearance.” The news, solidified by an NFL insider, shocked X users and rekindled one searing inquiry: Where has Trey Lance been, and does he really stand a chance left?

It’s an actual chance, not symbolic. With Justin Herbert returning from offseason surgery and the team opting to rest backup Easton Stick, the new Chargers regime of Brandon Staley would like to see what Justin Herbert can do. After last year playing as QB3 in Dallas, the 25-year-old was stealthily signed by L.A. this spring to battle for the backup role and maybe more. It’s not depth, we want to see if he’s salvageable. He’s still got tools.

The Hall of Fame Game is often a throwaway, but for Lance, it’s a career reset. He appeared in four games with one start for Dallas last year. On the other hand, the Chargers, after a 5–12 season, are rebuilding their offense and depth charts, and this preseason opener will provide Lance with a live, rarified showcase. Camp reports on Lance so far have been guardedly upbeat. Beat writers report that he’s appeared sharper than anticipated, particularly in boot-action and red-zone drills. He’s being tutored by new OC Greg Roman, who helped resuscitate Lamar Jackson‘s early days in Baltimore.

Of course, Lance’s final official appearance in a 49ers jersey wasn’t a fire-starter: 13-of-28, 164 yards, no TDs in a Week 1 rain-shortened loss to the Bears. But those who panned his mechanics and decisiveness at the time may want to take another glance. Now, he heads into his fourth season with a new system and significantly lower expectations. The Chargers don’t want Lance to resuscitate the franchise. They just want to see if he can be reliable enough to call a preseason huddle, remain calm, and perhaps tap some of that old potential.

The internet loses it over Trey Lance’s return

In minutes of the Chargers’ QB announcement, NFL commentariat plummeted into shock. “He’s still in the league?” wrote one fan in response to the breaking tweet. “Who else didn’t know Trey Lance played for the Chargers?” wrote another. The responses soon became a digital roast session, with fans genuinely surprised Lance wasn’t playing in the CFL or peddling insurance in South Dakota.

Even Charger fans were bewildered. “TIL [Today I Learned] he was on our team,” one user posted. Others were not so kind. “I can speak for the entire nation—we all want Heinicke,” a Falcons fan joked, referring to Atlanta’s backup quarterback. “I thought this bum was gone,” another posted succinctly.

And although a few of them were undoubtedly trolling, the tone was consistent: no one saw Lance coming back this way. It’s not so much about Trey Lance’s anonymity. It’s about how far he’s sunk from the spotlight. The 49ers used to trade three first-round picks for him. His training camp reps used to be national headlines. Now, his resurrection is taking place in Canton, Ohio, on a Thursday evening in early August, when most of the NFL universe is not even paying attention.

For Lance, it is both a humbling twist and a possible redemption story. But if there’s anything that NFL fans enjoy more than a roast, it’s a comeback. All it takes is one precision drive, one deep pass, one scramble-and-launch moment to have everyone wondering once more. Wait—can this guy still play? Harbaugh and the Chargers will soon discover. And for Trey Lance, merely being on the field is a step toward relevance two years too late.