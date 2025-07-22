Chargers Rookie WR Touted as Justin Herbert’s Red-Zone Savior as Jim Harbaugh Elevates Offense

When you’re built like Justin Herbert—6’6″, rocket arm and calm under pressure, you shouldn’t be held back by the red zone. But that’s exactly what’s happened in recent seasons. Despite ranking 11th in overall QBR in 2024, the former Oregon star’s 51% red zone efficiency placed him a humble 22nd once the field shrunk. It wasn’t entirely on him, though.

No consistent red-zone targets, no dominant ball-winner, and very few contested-catch threats made scoring look harder than it should. Enter Tre Harris, the rookie out of Ole Miss with a power-forward frame and the jump-ball swagger Herbert’s been missing. And he’s already got people talking.

NFL analyst Mina Kimes recently highlighted Harris on NFL on ESPN, labeling him “just what Herbert’s been missing” within the 20. “He looks like power forward boxing guys out in the end zone,” Kimes stated. “He’s got that natural feel for timing and leveraging his size. Herbert doesn’t need burners. He requires ball-winners.” Field Yates seconded that opinion on NFL Live, labeling Harris “just fast enough” with “legit 50-50 dominance.” The point? This is not about Harris being WR1—it’s about him being that guy when the margin of error closes and defenses constrict. The Chargers don’t require flash in the red zone. They require finish. And Harris may be it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That possible fit isn’t conjecture, it’s evident in camp. Reporters such as Daniel Popper have highlighted how Harris already has received snaps with the first-team offense and remained “unbothered” against press coverage. Harris has reportedly hit four consecutive in back-shoulder drills with Herbert, cheered on by the sideline. Jim Harbaugh hasn’t given him the depth chart spot yet, but the writing is on the wall. This is an audition for red-zone duty, and Harris is making plays. It’s not just about making touchdowns. It’s about commanding trust when the game tightens.

AD

Last season, the Chargers‘ drives repeatedly broke down within the 20. They were 22nd in red zone touchdown percentage, and in three different games, they left empty-handed after entering the red zone more than thrice. Keenan Allen was dependable between the 20s but failed to attract double teams close to the goal line. Quentin Johnston struggled with drops and couldn’t high-point the ball consistently. Gerald Everett, the tight end, had flashes, but wasn’t a physical mismatch. Without Mike Williams, the team didn’t have a threat who could just out-jump or out-body a defender in the end zone. Tre Harris could be the solution.

Harris, 6’2″ and 205, hauled in 8 touchdowns for Ole Miss in 2024 and was the SEC leader in contested-catch winning percentage. But the thing that stands out isn’t the stat line, it’s the flair. Harris wins early with leverage, battles late with his body, and follows the ball like a rebounding basketball player. His game isn’t separation, it’s elevation. That’s why he’s worth it. Herbert isn’t hesitant to fire darts into traffic, and now he may have a guy who can go get it for the first time.

Harbaugh’s touch is already reshaping Herbert’s offense

Tre Harris is not the lone new addition. This offense is receiving a full overhaul thanks to Jim Harbaugh. A master at making run-dominant power football into touchdowns. The initial indications are that he’s determined to create an offense that fits Herbert’s skill set without requiring him to play Superman every play. Veteran OC Greg Roman brought a system that focuses on motion, balance, and disciplined aggression.

Consider downhill runs to facilitate high-low passing ideas. That translates to less crazy scramble drills and more rhythm throws, particularly in the red zone. If Harris keeps killing it in those situational opportunities, the Chargers can at last start to reverse the narrative from “Herbert can’t close” to “Herbert finally has help.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In addition, the front office indicated that turning around the red-zone struggles was a priority. They signed two linemen to shore up protection and re-signed Joshua Kelley as a short-yardage hammer. Every detail from Harris’ interception to Harbaugh’s game plan suggests a team scripting around Herbert’s best qualities instead of expecting him to overcome their shortcomings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And it couldn’t be any sooner. Herbert, now heading into Year 5, has produced each season in terms of production. 4,000+ yard seasons, crisp decision-making, and a cannon arm. But absent deep playoff performances, the criticism persists. That is not on him, however. That begins with playmakers and men like Harris who don’t require separation to win. That begins with minds on the offense like Harbaugh and Roman that simplify the task in the red zone: get open, get high, get six. And above all else, it requires a quarterback who’s already shown he can be great, if only given the proper tools to work with.

For once, the Chargers may finally have the red-zone solution they’ve been searching for. And if Tre Harris produces as early indications point, Justin Herbert won’t merely get better inside the 20. He’ll finally be set free to re-establish that high ceiling that’s been closing in on him.