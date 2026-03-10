George Kittle, Falcons & More Send Congratulations as Former First-Round Pick Announces Retirement at 32

Essentials Inside The Story Hayden Hurst retires early after turbulent career across five NFL teams

Former Pirates prospect reinvented himself, becoming Ravens’ 2018 first-round pick

Severe 2023 concussion and post-traumatic amnesia may have played a part in the decision

After a career defined by resilience, former first-round pick Hayden Hurst is hanging up his cleats on his own terms, and his peers are taking notice. The 32-year-old shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday. After a final stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, the former tight end expressed his peace with the decision, and the NFL world came to express its support.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“About a year overdue but life sped up on me these last 12 months…. I want to thank everyone that has been a part of my journey and helped me navigate this crazy life over the last 15 years of my sports journey,” Hurst wrote in his post caption. “From my high school days at Bolles, to getting drafted by the Pirates, walking on at South Carolina and then making the jump to the NFL.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before he entered the NFL, the tight end amassed 1,000+ receiving yards and 100 receptions at the South Carolina Gamecocks. Even then, the NFL wasn’t necessarily on his mind.

“It is a blessing how far sports took me in this life,” he continued. “When I was stuck in a dorm room at 18 years old in Pirate City, thinking my sports career was over, I never thought I’d turn it into a 7 year NFL career but l put my head down and worked. I was determined to make football work after baseball failed me, and I never let anyone tell me I couldn’t do anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his short-lived career, Hurst went on to represent five different NFL teams, with at least a touchdown for each franchise (except the Chargers). Even with an early retirement, there was no regret.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wouldn’t change a thing about my career, the ups and downs made me dig deep, talk to God more and find out who I was inside,” he further wrote. “The answer: a fighter. I fought daily to be the best version of myself that I could and I hope it showed on the field with the passion I played with every snap and every game.”

After being a bit of a journeyman, Hurst took the time to show his gratitude towards each franchise and their fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To all the fans in the cities I played in thank you for supporting me along the way and I hope I represented your hometown well,” the caption added.

While Hurst was once a baseball hopeful and then an NFL player, he’s also a husband and a father. Having welcomed a child a few months ago, his focus is now on his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From Columbia to Baltimore, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Charlotte and Los Angeles I got to see the world! I’m truly at peace announcing my retirement today because I checked every box athletically I wanted to,” the post concluded. “Now it’s time to sit back and be the best husband and father I can be! Let’s see if Nolan can beat Dad #88outthegate Much Love 🫡.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayden Hurst (@haydenrhurst) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Hurst’s path to the NFL was far from traditional. Originally a professional baseball prospect, he faced significant mental and physical hurdles after his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization didn’t pan out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refusing to give up on his athletic dreams, he walked onto the football team at the University of South Carolina. His hard work paid off when the Baltimore Ravens selected him with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, sparking a career that saw him play for the Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, and finally the Chargers.

Hurst was a key part of the Carolina Panthers’ offense in 2023, starting eight of the nine games he played. During that time, he caught 18 passes for 184 yards and scored one touchdown. However, his season was cut short after he suffered a serious concussion during a Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears.

The injury was particularly frightening, as it led to a diagnosis of post-traumatic amnesia, leaving him with no memory of the hours following the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

After recovering from that scary situation, he returned to the field for one final season in 2024. He played his last professional games as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, appearing in nine contests before officially deciding to retire this week.

As he steps away from the game, fans and fellow players have flooded his social media with messages of support, celebrating his reputation as a “fighter” and a dedicated teammate. Hurst now looks forward to his next chapter, focusing on being a present husband and father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulatory messages pour in for Hurst’s retirement post

Hayden Hurst has officially announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 32. In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, the veteran tight end explained that the decision feels “about a year overdue” as his priorities have shifted toward his role as a husband and father.

Throughout his career, Hurst proved to be a reliable target and a high-energy competitor. All in all, he played 88 games for the Ravens, Falcons, Bengals, Panthers, and Chargers. He tallied 203 receptions for 1,975 yards and 15 touchdowns.

As news of his retirement spread, fans from across the league reached out to share their appreciation for his grit and character.

“👏👏👏 Congrats on a great one!” George Kittle commented, while the Atlanta Falcons page commented “❤️🖤”.

There were other comments too, which appreciated his brave journey in the league.

‘“Legendary journey. God bless you and your beautiful, growing family!” one comment read. Another fan focused on the good news, writing, “Congratulations, Hayden!🧡”’

One fan in particular shared their personal experience after the retirement news went public.

“As a Bengals fan, nothing was better as a season ticket holder than seeing your energy and grit every Sunday. I wish you would have had more time in stripes. Enjoy retirement, brother, well deserved,” the fan passionately wrote.

The comments section soon filled with warmth and respect from his fellow teammates and fans.

“Congratulations on an amazing, hard-fought career! We will miss seeing you play, but the best is yet to come.. being an incredible Dad and being present for your wife and son. Wishing you and your family the very best,” one comment read.

With his playing days behind him, Hurst is now focused on the future. After years of physical sacrifice on the field, he is choosing to devote his time and energy to his loved ones, stepping away from the game with the same passion he brought to it.