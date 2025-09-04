Jim Harbaugh Gives Up on Najee Harris After Justin Herbert’s RB Expected to Start vs Chiefs

When Jim Harbaugh arrived in Los Angeles in 2024, there was always curiosity about how he would manage the Chargers’ backfield. Najee Harris, the veteran four consecutive 1,000-yard season player, was to be the reliable presence for a revamped offense headed by Justin Herbert. But Harris spent this summer largely out of the field. Rehabilitating from an eye injury sustained in a Fourth of July fireworks accident. Weeks of speculation mounted: would the veteran be healthy, and if he was, would he remain the unequivocal starter? The response eventually arrived, and it was not what most anticipated.

Harbaugh told Rich Eisen in a pre-broadcast huddle that rookie Omarion Hampton will start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night. “Hampton’s going to start,” Harbaugh stated. With that, Harris’ iron grip on a starting job was gone. The coach did offer some reassurance, mentioning Harris’ work after missing camp. “[Harris] says he’s ready, and he looks ready to go,” Harbaugh said. “Really hard to predict play counts. He’s going to play football and have at it. That’s the mindset.” For the first time in his career, Harris will not be listed as a starter. It’s a surprising change, even though Harbaugh says that the veteran is very much in the running.

Rich Eisen says that Jim Harbaugh told him in a pre-broadcast meeting that Chargers RB Omarion Hampton will be the starting running back over Najee Harris on Friday.

Harris signed with Los Angeles as a one-year, $5.25 million free agent this offseason, presumed to inherit lead roles. Instead, a slow ramp-up left the door open for Hampton to shine. Harris carried the ball 263 times last year in Pittsburgh, finishing with 1,043 rushing yards (14th in the NFL), six touchdowns, and a 4.0 yards-per-carry average. By contrast, Hampton’s preseason debut was electric: 21 carries for 150 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. Harbaugh obviously has faith in the rookie to get the nod first, as it’s not a small thing to enter a division opener.

Harris’ tale is one of acclimation. He used to have split duties in the Steelers’ backfield with Jaylen Warren. Now he’s sharing time with a first-round pick who is built to be a future workhorse. Harris’ toughness still matters, he’s never missed a game in his career, atleast till now. But under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, running backs tend to produce only decent numbers. If Hampton takes care of early downs, Harris could be stuck in short-yardage and passing downs. That job is valuable, but it’s a drastic reduction. The fireworks accident that held him up may end up being the turning point that allowed Hampton to walk through the door.

Justin Herbert’s RB

Despite all the chatter about a backfield shuffle. It looked like the Chargers are still preparing to rely on Najee Harris for Friday’s season opener against the Chiefs. As Jim Harbaugh verified during the middle of the week that Harris has been cleared to participate in contact and practiced fully. A big milestone after sitting out all training camp. It’s all about timing, Los Angeles has spent big on Justin Herbert’s offense, and having a known veteran back on the field for Week 1 provides the unit with stability. But Jim later confirmed that they are going for Hampton over Harris.

Harris was seen in São Paulo on Wednesday’s light workout, helmet buckled on with the tinted visor that has been with him all summer. The decision has been questioned, but Harris dismissed rumor, describing his injury as “superficial” and minimizing the theory that the visor is a cover-up. For him, it’s about conditioning. “I’m ramping up to it, just trying to get back in that football shape,” he said Monday. Admitting that the weeks away from camp have forced him to play catch-up.

Nevertheless, the Chargers feel Harris’ presence provides a boost. He’s accounted for only six practices in Chargers gear. But his resume is sound, four consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards on the ground. And a reputation as one of the most durable running backs in the league. However, now only time will tell if Harris will become the starter again.