Jim Harbaugh Shares Information on Justin Herbert’s Wrist Injury After Win vs Eagles

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh offered clarity on Justin Herbert’s wrist injury after Los Angeles edged out the Philadelphia Eagles 22 – 19.

Harbaugh said Herbert told him the physical pain in his injured hand was nothing compared to the “mental pain of not practicing.”

Herbert shared that he knew he would play as early as Sunday of last week, motivated by his teammates’ toughness, noting that Troy Dye and Elijah Molden also played through broken hands this season.

“I think about the guys in that locker room. They’d do it for us,” he said.

Herbert’s resilience set the tone as the Chargers secured a determined victory.