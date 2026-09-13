Madison Beer Faces Unnecessary Backlash After Justin Herbert’s Poor Showing as Calls Mount for CBS to Pull Her From TV

The Los Angeles Chargers are hosting the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 1 matchup, and it’s safe to say that quarterback Justin Herbert’s performance is raising some eyebrows. By the end of the third quarter, the quarterback completed 10-of-15 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown while taking one sack.

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At the same time, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett went 23-of-33 for 259 yards, as Arizona led 16-14 by the third quarter. As that happened, the CBS broadcast showed Madison Beer (Herbert’s fiancée and singer) supporting her man.

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That, however, didn’t sit well with fans, and they called out the network to take Beer off the broadcast, considering Herbert’s poor performance against the Cardinals.

“Get her off the tv! Or does that only apply to certain celebrities supporting someone their dating?” one comment read, while another person wrote, “Get this woman off my screen. A 50 million year qb is getting outplay by Jacoby Brissett.”

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The criticism continued as others also chimed in, expressing their frustration with the Chargers quarterback’s performance.

“Get her out of here I need better production from Justin,” one person wrote, while another mentioned, “Watching her man get outplayed by Jacoby Brissett.”

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The criticism surfaced as the Chargers are struggling to put up a strong performance against the Cardinals. At the start of the fourth quarter, Los Angeles has tallied just 198 total yards, with 130 coming through the air while just 68 on the ground. The Cardinals, on the other hand, have recorded 351 total yards so far, including 268 passing yards and 83 rushing yards.

“Tell him to play better my fantasy team needs help,” another person commented. Meanwhile, another added, “Watching if man be unable to beat the cardinals.”

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While the criticism was directed at Madison Beer, the frustration ultimately stemmed from Herbert’s performance on the field. With the Chargers struggling to keep pace with Arizona, fans clearly expected more from their star quarterback, particularly given the expectations surrounding him heading into the new season.

Beer, however, was simply supporting her fiancé from the stands and had no role in Herbert’s struggles against the Cardinals. As the game entered its final stages, Herbert and the Chargers still had an opportunity to turn things around and silence the growing criticism.