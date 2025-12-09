Madison Beer Makes Announcement on New Album After Mom’s Approval of BF Justin Herbert

For Justin Herbert, the focus is on the AFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, his partner, Madison Beer, is beginning a new chapter in her music career. The singer, who recently confirmed her relationship with the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, took to Instagram to share a major announcement that fans have been waiting for

In her story, she shared her excitement for the upcoming year, writing, “Thank you so very much to anyone who listened to my music this year, it really does mean the world, and I am very excited for my new album + lots more music next year <3”

Imago Madison Beer (Image via Instagram Story @madisonbeer)

Madison Beer recently shared the inspiration for her new project, explaining that the album is one of her most personal works yet, reflecting her creative and emotional growth, a quality even her boyfriend, Justin Herbert, admires. During an appearance on The Travis Mills Show, Beer explained how the theme came to her:

“I don’t know why but my brain calls the shots, and I’m just a passenger, so I was like ok, I’m going to think of things and I wrote down a list of things that felt like they were part of my life naturally,” Beer said.

She revealed that the songs naturally connect to the idea of a “locket,” which symbolizes cherished memories and sentimental value. The host even noted she was wearing a locket necklace during the interview!

The couple made headlines in October 2025 when a video went viral showing Justin Herbert walking over to Madison Beer on the sidelines of an LA Chargers game against the Washington Commanders. The PDA-filled moment included a kiss and a hug, with the NFL star also greeting her friends who were there for the game.

Ever since they made their relationship public, Madison Beer has been a constant presence, showing her support for Herbert by attending many of his games. She’s not the only singer and songwriter who is currently in a relationship with an NFL star, as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dominating headlines in the last few years because of their high-profile relationship as well.

Madison Beer’s mom attends Justin Herbert’s game

Madison Beer hosted a sweet family celebration at the Chargers game this Sunday while she cheered on her boyfriend, Justin Herbert, and the team. The singer turned the Chargers’ 31-14 victory over the Raiders into a special birthday event for her mom, Tracie Beer, right inside one of the SoFi Stadium suites.

Tracie Beer later gave fans a peek into the intimate moment on her Instagram, sharing video clips from the suite. The footage showed a heartfelt birthday surprise that included cupcakes, candles, and everyone singing “Happy Birthday.” Seeing Madison’s mother now joining them at games suggests that the relationship between the pop star and the star quarterback is becoming more serious and increasingly integrated into their personal lives.

Meanwhile, the Chargers are focused on their postseason goals. The team is currently holding strong with an 8-4 record, which ties them with the Colts and Bills for the AFC’s No. 5 playoff spot, and they currently have the tiebreaker advantage. Their next big challenge will be a massive primetime showdown against the Eagles on December 8 for “Monday Night Football.”