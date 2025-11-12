Madison Beer Sends Public Message to Justin Herbert’s Teammate as Chargers Star Hits Personal Milestone

Ladd McConkey has been making a name for himself in the NFL. He has been identified as a key offensive player for the Los Angeles Chargers, complementing Quarterback Justin Herbert. This season, he has been the primary beneficiary of the Chargers’ multifaceted passing game. Recently, that attention stretched beyond the football field when a familiar name from Herbert’s circle made an unexpected public gesture.

Sydney McConkey Ladd’s wife shared a post on her Instagram account wishing her husband a very happy birthday, and Madison Beer, who has been dating the Chargers QB, wished him in Sydney’s comment section.

“Happy birthday ladddddd !!!,” the popstar wrote.

Imago Madison Beer comments on Ladd’s birthday post (Image via Instagram @sydney.mcconkey)

Since Madison Beer made her relationship with Chargers QB Justin Herbert public, she has been interacting with other members of the team and attending their games. This public birthday message for McConkey in the comments was just another example. Last Sunday’s match against the Steelers was tough for the team, and a new familiar sight, Madison was seen on the sidelines cheering her man and his teammates.

Along with Herbert, McConkey is a player who cannot be neglected once on the field. It’s because of him and the dedicated play of the teammates, the Chargers currently stand at a record of 7 wins and 3 losses. In Sunday’s week 10 game, McConkey had four catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, his best performance yet. While McConkey’s play lit up the field, it was the celebratory dance moves that stole the spotlight.

Madison Beer celebrates with dance moves against the Steelers

Madison Beer was front and center at SoFi Stadium, celebrating every moment as the Chargers downed the Pittsburgh Steelers 25-10 to stretch their winning streak to 3. After the victory, the pop star even mimicked Donald Trump’s viral dance move in the stands, turning the post-game into an unexpected social media highlight

She wasn’t flying solo, either. Her mom, Tracie Beer, was right there beside her. Tracie shared the excitement online, posting a video with the caption,

“My first football game! Bolt up, Chargers,” she wrote

Madison’s appearance quickly caught the attention of fans online, adding to the growing buzz around her connection with Herbert. The two have drawn plenty of attention in recent weeks, with her game-day appearances becoming a regular sight at SoFi Stadium.

While she cheered Justin on, the QB delivered a big performance comprising of racking up 220 yards and a touchdown pass. This surely has the team in the playoff conversation.

Madison was cheering her lungs out and was even caught on camera busting out a little celebratory dance shimmy after one of Herbert’s successes. In one particularly fun clip, she was seen doing a hyped-up victory dance, pumping her fists and swaying her hips.

Next up, the Chargers will be riding this high straight into Week 11. This will be an interesting game with the Jacksonville Jaguars in possession of a 5-4 record. While the Chargers look like the favorites on paper, you never know when their winning streak could be threatened.