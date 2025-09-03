Chargers Star Accused of Abandoning Pregnant Woman Amid Training Camp Drama

After weeks of training camp buzz and injury setbacks, Mekhi Becton is finally suiting up for his new team, the Los Angeles Chargers. But off the field, a serious controversy is unfolding. A woman has accused Becton of abandoning her while she’s six months pregnant with his child, and has also alleged drug use and unstable behavior. As Becton works to revive his NFL career, these claims could bring major consequences.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The woman claimed that Becton cut off all contact, changed his phone number, and moved to Los Angeles, leaving her behind in Pennsylvania. On TikTok she shared screenshots of over $42,000 in transactions, messages, and personal items she says prove their connection. “Welcome to my world. I’m six months pregnant by Mekhi Becton, stuck with a baby, been contacting him for months. He told me he had other important s**t to handle and that I was ruining his career,” the caption reads.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The woman reported receiving 62 transactions from Becton. One $600 payment came with the note: “I’m outside your house, come out.” On the surface, such financial ties could suggest some level of involvement. She further added that repeated attempts to contact Becton led to police visiting her home.

She has now hired a lawyer to help with medical procedures, claiming that travel, costs, and emotional stress during pregnancy far exceed the support she’s received. “I got a lawyer, I’ve been trying to contact him so I can move on and get this procedure. I have to travel two and a half hours from my home to get it with no money,” she wrote. The allegations do not end there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She also reportedly claims that Becton was using drugs and behaving strangely, sharing what she called was “proof” to support her allegations. Given the player’s past failed drug test, concerns have resurfaced. Whether the claims hold up legally is unclear, but the story has gone viral. So far, Becton and the Chargers remain silent.

This isn’t the first time Mekhi Becton has faced controversy and career turbulence. His time with the New York Jets included a failed drug test at the 2020 Combine, conditioning issues, and a knee injury that sidelined him for all of 2022. By 2023, tensions rose over his role and contract, with Becton blaming the team for worsening his injury after a switch to right tackle. Now, as he begins with the Chargers, he’s once again in the spotlight.

AD

Becton returns as Chargers rework offensive line

Before training camp even began, Mekhi Becton stirred concern. Weeks of absence due to an undisclosed injury raised eyebrows, especially given his history. The silence was loud, until he returned, just in time for Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

via Imago ig

Last Tuesday, he was seen back in uniform. Media members at the team facility captured photos of the 6-foot-7 lineman working alongside his teammates. His return comes at a crucial time for the team. With star left tackle Rashawn Slater out for the season, the team has reshuffled its line, Joe Alt shifting to the left and Becton now needed on the right.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Becton’s presence gives Justin Herbert the protection he’s lacked in recent years. In a high-pressure unit facing elite pass rushers, there’s no room for mistakes. The player’s availability could be the difference between a strong season and a shattered dream.

For Becton, the fight is personal. As the season nears, it’s not just about protecting Herbert, it’s about protecting his own future. With a new scandal unfolding and the NFL’s strict conduct policies, his credibility is at serious risk.