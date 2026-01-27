Mike McDaniel Confirms Major Changes in Justin Herbert’s Role at Chargers; Sends a Message to Dolphins

Just weeks after being let go by the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel has officially landed a new role as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite his dismissal in Miami, McDaniel was sought after and already has a plan for his new team’s quarterback, with major changes in mind. He joins a high-profile staff in Los Angeles, where he expressed that he is “fired up” to begin working alongside head coach Jim Harbaugh and star quarterback Justin Herbert.

“I think not relying too heavily on Justin’s ability to do above and beyond I think is critical,” ESPN reporter Kris Rhim shared a quote from McDaniel on X. “That’ll be one of the first things that we’ll try to do is take a little off his plate.”

A key part of McDaniel’s new mission is to change how the team utilizes its franchise quarterback. McDaniel’s main goal with the Chargers will be to create an offense that will focus more on smart design rather than asking Herbert to carry the entire team on every play. In fact, the OC has reportedly spoken to the quarterback about the same and believes that there’s more to come from Herbert.

Last season, the offense often stalled in the “red zone” because it relied too much on Herbert making spectacular plays to save difficult situations. McDaniel’s system is designed to create easier, high-percentage targets, similar to the way he helped Tua Tagovailoa succeed in Miami.