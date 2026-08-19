Serious Concerns Out of Chargers Camp as Center Tyler Biadasz Ruled Out Indefinitely With ACL and Knee Injury

The offensive line was one of the major reasons why the Los Angeles Chargers were never viewed as strong contenders during the 2025 season. And the same story could repeat itself in 2026. Jim Harbaugh is entering his third season as the Chargers’ head coach. But even before he can kick off the regular season, he and his team have been hit with unfortunate news this week.

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Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chargers center Tyler Biadasz is out indefinitely after suffering damage to his ACL and additional injuries to his left knee during Tuesday’s joint practice against the San Francisco 49ers.

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Further reports confirmed that the injury occurred during an 11-on-11 drill. The 49ers defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez fell onto Biadasz’s left leg, causing the injury. Biadasz was immediately unable to put weight on his left leg, as the trainers attended to him for approximately five minutes. Subsequently, they carted him off the field.

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As that went down, the Chargers released an official statement about Biadasz’s injury. Per the statement, Biadasz “underwent imaging later in the day and is currently in the process of gathering additional opinions.”

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A former fourth-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Tyler Biadasz spent his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, followed by the next two with the Washington Commanders from 2024 to 2025. Earlier this offseason, however, the Chargers signed Biadasz on a three-year, $30 million contract, with the hope of bolstering a struggling offensive line.

Just last season, the Chargers had lost their left tackle Rashawn Slater, who was responsible for protecting quarterback Justin Herbert’s blind side. Slater missed the entire season after suffering a torn patellar tendon during practice before the regular season started. At the same time, right tackle Joe Alt also missed the majority of the season due to an ankle injury.

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Amid the major injuries on the offensive line, Herbert’s struggles during the season were evident. The quarterback was sacked a career-high 54 times, up from 41 in 2024. By the time the regular-season finale arrived, he had already faced 268 pressures, while the Chargers allowed pressure on 38.4% of his dropbacks and ranked last in ESPN’s Pass Block Win Rate (54.4%).

Herbert was also hit 129 times, tied for the second-most by a quarterback over the previous 20 seasons. He faced an NFL-high 109 quick pressures, demonstrating that the issue wasn’t merely extended-play pressure; rushers were getting to him quickly. The Chargers, meanwhile, reportedly used a league-high 32 offensive-line combinations after losing Slater for the entire year and Alt for most of the season.

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Fast forward to now, and ahead of the 2026 regular season, the Chargers have lost center Tyler Biadasz indefinitely. For now, the extent of the injury is unknown. However, it’s hard to predict whether the 28-year-old will be able to make a return before the start of the regular season.