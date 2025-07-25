Training Camp Turns Slippery as Omarion Hampton Loses Footing on Dummy Drill

Just a few weeks into his NFL life, Omarion Hampton already carries the weight of high expectations and his coach’s endorsement along with it. “He runs angry,” Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh had said to minicamp earlier. “He’s got the hunger you don’t teach.” The Chargers brought in the first-year running back, who racked up 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns at North Carolina last season, to add a punishing presence to the LA backfield.

In response, the 22nd overall pick of the 2025 Draft is turning heads and looks all set to earn a fair share of snaps in his rookie year. But in a comedic turn of events at Chargers camp, Hampton placed a reminder on the table that the path to NFL greatness also includes a couple of faceplants—literally. Hampton didn’t so much collide with the Chargers’ training camp as run right through it.

During Tuesday’s practice session at Costa Mesa, Hampton was videotaped attempting to wrap his arms around a foam tackling dummy in the midst of a special teams practice drill. He attempted to tackle the foam mannequin with zeal but ended up slipping and crashing face-first into the turf. The video elicited chuckles from teammates and had fan sites sharing memes and humorous captions. But for those who were watching closely, the fall was not about embarrassment; it was about effort. Hampton hit the dummy full-speed, attacking the drill like it was 4th-and-1 in the fourth quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The mistake may have caused some chuckles, but there was a glimpse of a rookie who’s trying to prove he belongs. “He’s not afraid to do the dirty work,” remarked one Chargers assistant coach to the L.A. Times. Hampton’s work ethic hasn’t only been saved for the camera opportunities. Coaches have praised Hampton for being late after practice, taking additional repetitions on special teams and pass protection drills. Even in a hapless spill, the message was declared in no uncertain terms: this rookie’s motor has no off switch.

Though fans were given a good laugh, the Chargers’ coaching staff saw something different. In a crowded backfield, Hampton has been overachieving. For a play that started as a blooper, the larger point might be that Hampton is going to go all-out, even if it results in getting brought down. And that kind of mindset might be just what this team needs as training camp battles start to heat up.

Najee Harris injury pushes Hampton towards larger role

When the Chargers drafted Omariom Hampton with their first-round selection in April, they were already envisioning a full workload. But the door to playing time may have opened sooner than expected. Najee Harris, the seasoned running back fresh out of Pittsburgh, set to lead the backfield committee, suffered an eye injury in a 4th of July fireworks accident, This prompted the team to place him on the non-football injury list, which soon altered the rotation. And Hampton didn’t need a second invitation to seize his moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Imago

With Harris sidelined, Hampton worked with the starters when camp opened on July 17. Harbaugh had already been impressed by Hampton in OTAs, but padded practice continued to improve him. “I think he’s going to be even better in pads,” the coach said. Up to this point, that prediction appears to be money on the mark. Hampton’s pad level, physicality, and acceleration through contact have all been evident in live drills. The Chargers didn’t make a formal announcement about the depth chart. But insiders believe Hampton is quickly becoming the front-runner for early-down work.

The urgency has been evident in how the rookie is being deployed. Not only is he being handed the ball, he’s also being taught blitz pickup and route running out of the backfield. According to camp accounts, Hampton’s attention to detail in pass protection has already impressed the coaches, and his special teams willingness is just a bonus. As for Gus Edwards bring veteran presence but both are rehabilitating from injury setbacks and neither has the all-phase potential Hampton is currently displaying.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But off the field, too, the mental pressure is mounting. With Harris’ timeline uncertain, coaches may ask Hampton to carry a significant portion of the offense if the situation continues. And that kind of workload, this soon, is already taking its toll. Sources from within the team report Hampton has been dealing with nagging soreness and fatigue. An expected but telling sign that the NFL tempo is already getting its way with him. It’s a test of durability, but one the rookie seems determined to pass. As one team insider explained to The Athletic, “He’s not asking for a break—he’s asking for more reps.”

He is exactly what Harbaugh wants: a back who “runs angry,” to use the coach’s words during minicamp. With Harris’ return timeline up in the air and Edwards still being treated gingerly, Hampton’s stock is rising quickly. If he continues to accumulate quality days in August and sweeps up the occasional fall. He can begin the season as the Chargers’ top back. What started as a funny clip might be the first sign of a breakout.