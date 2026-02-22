Charissa Thompson Forced to Live Out of Her Garage as FOX Reporter Threatens Lawsuit Over California Property

Essentials Inside The Story Charissa Thompson opens up about chaotic offseason break

Ongoing home repairs derail downtime, forcing Thompson into unexpected living conditions

Past robbery complicates fixes, pushing Thompson toward possible legal action

Charissa Thompson’s California home, a symbol of her hard-earned success, has become the source of a years-long battle that now has the FOX Sports reporter threatening legal action. Unexpected home repairs have consumed Thompson’s life, even prompting a joke from her about living in her garage on a podcast recently.

“I love my life. I’m so grateful that I own a home. I know not everyone gets to do that. I’ve worked my ass off to own a house. It was like my greatest accomplishment when I first bought a house. However, there’s also times I wish I were renting some chic little apartment in New York,” she revealed before finally concluding her rant. “Also, I’ll be living in the garage now.”

The situation has become so stressful that Charissa joked she’s essentially been forced to live in her garage. During an episode of her podcast, Calm Down With Erin and Charissa, she shared her frustration about the realities of owning a home.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 03: TNF television host Charissa Thompson watches from the sidelines during the Thursday evening NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 03 Buccaneers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9532410031290

The core of her frustration stems from a recurring leak in her roof and deck that has plagued her for three years. Despite recently paying an exorbitant amount of money to have the entire deck ripped up and redone, she returned from a trip to find that the “fix” had failed.

While she was on her flight home, her dog walker sent photos showing water pooling in the light sockets during a heavy California rainstorm. Coming home to find pots and towels all over her living room again was the breaking point after she thought the “hefty check” she signed had finally solved the problem.

Beyond the water damage, Charissa explained that the situation is complicated by the fact that her home was previously robbed. Because of that trauma, she refuses to give contractors unfettered access to her house, meaning she has to be physically present for every repair. Fed up with the lack of progress and the “chain reaction” of stress, she hinted that she might take the matter to court.

Charissa Thompson suggests she might have to take the repair issues to court

Charissa Thompson is very frustrated with a long-running problem with her home’s deck. She says she has worked very hard for her money, missing holidays and spending a lot of time away from home to earn it.

Because of this, she doesn’t think it’s fair to just “write a check” and ignore the fact that the job wasn’t done right. She paid a lot of money, and since the workers aren’t taking responsibility for their mistakes, she feels she has no choice but to involve a lawyer.

“I had to remove myself from the text chain because I was about to say things that they could have used in the court of law later that would have been used against me. Instead, I was like, I will get a lawyer involved. And I’m not litigious. I’m not one of these people that like to just throw that around because God knows they’re out there. I’ve had to deal with them.” She said.

Another big reason she is upset is her privacy. Charissa’s house was robbed in the past, so she doesn’t feel comfortable letting strangers in and out of her home whenever they want.

This means she has to be there personally every time they come to fix something, which is a huge stress for her and her dogs. She says she isn’t the type of person who likes to sue people, but this situation has gone on for way too long.

She ended her rant by saying she is “over it” and might even have to live in her garage to escape the mess. Her main point was serious: all she wants is for the repairs to be fixed correctly once and for all, or she will take legal action.