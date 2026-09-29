Bears Fans Agree in Calling Out Troy Aikman Over His Commentary During ESPN’s Monday Night Football Broadcast

The Philadelphia Eagles stepped onto the gridiron on Monday, September 28, with the hope of seeking revenge against the Chicago Bears after a 24-15 loss last season. But their dreams hit a roadblock as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a late hit in the second quarter. While the Bears fans could breathe a little easier, they were put in a sour mood by Troy Aikman’s commentary.

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“They’re giving the defenders a little leeway because quarterbacks kind of taking it to the edge, but Jalen was definitely going out of bounds,” shared the Dallas Cowboys legend, who is now in charge of ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth.

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The Eagles were nearing the end zone in the second quarter Monday night against the Bears when Jalen Hurts took a late hit from D’Marco Jackson. Hurts was sent tumbling out of bounds but quickly got back to his feet and started toward the huddle before being taken to the medical tent for concussion testing.

The Eagles couldn’t finish the drive after Hurts left the game. After two straight rushing plays were stopped, Andy Dalton looked for Dontayvion Wicks in the back of the end zone, but the pass was intercepted. Philadelphia had finally found some movement on the ground and was starting to move the ball, making the turnover a significant swing in momentum.

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But what did not sit well with the fans was how Aikman was too sympathetic toward Hurts and the Eagles. The long-time analyst’s explanation of how defenders are given flexibility when quarterbacks approach the sideline was viewed by some Chicago supporters as an attempt to justify the contact, despite Jackson being penalized on the play.

Aikman’s choice of words stating that defenders are given “a little leeway” when quarterbacks are taking the play toward the sideline did not sit well with the Bears fans.

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“Troy Aikman can f*** all the way off. He’s such a Bears hater. Just sit there, watch the game and shut the f*** up,” a fan wrote.

“Is there any channel to watch without listening to Troy Aikman?? The “unbiased” announcer,” another upset fan wrote.

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“F*** Troy Aikman. Dudes such a Bears snob,” shared a fan.

“Troy Aikman is such a hater 😭😂,” read a comment.

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“Death, taxes, and Troy Aikman talking s*** about the Bears,” wrote a fan.

“I may be a bias Bears fan, but Troy Aikman is such a damn drag to listen to,” a comment read.

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This is not the first time that Aikman caught the heat from the Bears’ fans. They didn’t appreciate Aikman’s commentary during a Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. Caleb Williams and others were upset with one particular comment from Aikman, who described D’Andre Swift’s 55-yard touchdown catch as a lucky play.

This time again, he seemed to favor Hurts, who was ordered off the field by referee Shawn Hochuli.