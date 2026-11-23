Sunday, November 22, came with yet another heartbreak for the New Orleans Saints. They went home with a 21-13 loss against the Chicago Bears. But more than the Bears, who were on a mission to hand the Saints a fifth loss, Tom Brady was more cautious about how he presented himself on air.

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“I’ll finish after this. We’ve emphasized, oh shoot!” Brady said after the Bears running back D’Andre Swift moved past the 50-yard line, rushing into Saints’ territory.

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“Ball comes out! And they’re gonna say that he was down. Saints say they have it,” replied play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt.

That’s when the former New England Patriots quarterback shared that he was being mindful about his language.

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“Can’t swear, maybe the Pope’s listening,” Brady said.

“No, you did a good job there. That was a nice job reeling it in. You’ve really learned,” shared Burkhardt.

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New Orleans found a much-needed defensive breakthrough as defensive end Carl Granderson forced a fumble on Swift. Swift lost possession after the defensive end’s strip, and Saints safety Julian Blackmon quickly pounced on the loose ball, giving the Saints possession with 12:47 left in the game.

Pope Leo XIV’s connection to American sports has attracted plenty of attention since he became the 267th occupant of the throne of St. Peter. Born in Chicago, Illinois, the first North American leader of the Catholic Church’s hometown connections have been evident. He was spotted supporting the Chicago White Sox during the opening game of the 2005 World Series. Later on, he received a customized Chicago Bears jersey from Vice President JD Vance during their closed-door Vatican meeting in May.

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Then in July, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams gifted the Pope an autographed jersey through his Caleb Cares foundation, while Brian Burch, the U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, did the honors of presenting it to the Pope.

Williams made his No. 18 jersey a reflection of his faith by adding the initials “AMDG.” The abbreviation comes from the Latin phrase Ad majorem Dei gloriam, which translates to “For the greater glory of God.”

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Not just this. When two Chicago Bears fans were vacationing in Rome, they made visiting Vatican City to gift the Pope a custom T-shirt part of their itinerary. Featuring the words “Da Pope,” the shirt offered a humorous spin on the city’s beloved “Da Bears” slogan.

Given how the Bears are special to the Pope, Brady did not want to upset either the fans or the Pope.

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The 7x Super Bowl champion has already been under the radar lately after accidentally swearing on live TV.

Brady’s NFL knowledge faced an unexpected test during a live trivia segment with Drew Brees. The pair were participating in “Who’s in Third?” when the final question asked about the league’s all-time leaders in games with more than 300 passing yards. Brady mistakenly called out Brees, seemingly overlooking that his fellow analyst was already at the top of the list.

“Drew Brees! Oh, s***!” came Brady’s instant reaction after realizing his mistake.

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He briefly looked away from the camera, eyes wide and hands raised, before letting out a subdued “Ope.”

Just like Sunday, Brady was in charge of the booth along with Burkhardt when Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels dislocated his elbow during their face-off against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Oh, s***!” came the quarterback legend’s instant reaction.

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“Excuse me. I was not expecting to see that,” he apologized almost immediately.

The situation was the same on Sunday. Wright walked into the game after head coach Ben Johnson was confident about him.

“I’ve been saying it since I came in: he’s a really good runner. I think I’ve been consistent with that message. He hasn’t changed anything about his game. He’s been given opportunities, and he’s taken advantage of that,” Johnson said. “He’s decisive; he knows where the ball is, where we want it to hit down inside the five.”

Against the Bears, Swift lost his third fumble of the season.