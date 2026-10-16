Mike Ditka’s 1985 Chicago Bears Being Developed as Limited Series by LA Production Banner

Legendary Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka was surely mourned by fans of yesteryear when he passed away this month. Apart from giving Chicago its first (and only, so far) Super Bowl, he was among the few who were able to make the franchise a consistent contender. His legacy will now hit the studio floors in an exciting new project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sunset Lane Media, the banner run by executive-turned-producer David Beaubaire, has optioned Monsters: The 1985 Chicago Bears and the Wild Heart of Football, Rich Cohen’s acclaimed account of one of the most famous teams in American sports, and has assembled an offensive lineup to adapt the story as an event limited series,” reported The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beaubaire is the founder and CEO of Sunset Lane Media, which is based in Los Angeles. The banner has been associated with films like Baby Driver, The Big Short, Happy Feet, and more.

Daniel Kunka, who wrote the Kevin Hart-starring “Lift” will write for the project. Steve Pink has been tabbed as the director of the series. The book, written by Rich Cohen in 2013, has enjoyed some great reviews.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though it has been well known that the 1985 Chicago Bears team is one of the best Super Bowl teams of the past, seeing it all unfold on the screen once again will rejuvenate some special memories.

“This is a love letter to Chicago and to a moment when a city that had waited so long to win finally had a team that seemed unstoppable,” said Beaubaire. “And the story wasn’t just playing out on the field. It was in the locker room, the stands, the bars and the family rooms across the city. It was riveting, funny, emotional and completely chaotic. We want to recapture that time in all its glory and chaos, remind people why we love these teams and this game so much, and show why, as cities go, Chicago is second to none.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1985 Bears recorded a 15-1 regular-season campaign and shut out their two opponents in the playoffs on their road to win the Super Bowl XX. Even in that final game, the Chicago Bears dominated the New England Patriots, defeating them with a commanding 46-10 score. The journey to get there is littered with moments fans of those years will not forget.

For example, quarterback Jim McMahon entered the game in the middle of the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears were trailing 17-9 at that point, but McMahon swung the game back to Chicago’s favor by throwing three touchdown passes in that very quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

With every win, this team seemed to defy odds. They were, however, bested by the Miami Dolphins that year. Mike Ditka was seen screaming at then-defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan on the sideline.

And then, of course, came the Super Bowl. Walter Payton fumbled early in the game, and the Patriots scored a field goal on the ensuing drive to go up 3-0. But the Bears fought back quickly. One of the most iconic moments from that game is Jim McMahon diving to the end zone headfirst for a rushing touchdown, bringing up the score 20-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Patriots could once more score in the fourth quarter, by which time Chicago already had more than 40 points on the board.

“We made history today,” Mike Ditka said after the win. “That’s beautiful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This team was loaded with stars throughout. There was McMahon, Payton, William ‘Refrigerator’ Perry, Mike Singletary, Otis Wilson, Wilber Marshall and many more.

“What has always fascinated me is that the ’85 Bears have somehow become bigger with time,” Cohen said. “The personalities were enormous, the relationships were complicated, and what was happening behind the scenes was often every bit as dramatic as what happened on Sunday. They were funny, angry, brilliant, difficult and completely unforgettable. That is why I wrote the book. The mythology is great. The people underneath it are even better.”

When the book was released, Ditka was there to soak in the fame. But when it hits the screens, he will not be there to witness it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking back at Mike Ditka’s legacy

Ditka was drafted fifth overall by the Bears in 1961, and made waves instantly. He won the Rookie of the Year that season, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards as a tight end. He remains the only Bears tight end to accomplish the feat.

After six seasons in Chicago, he spent two years with Philadelphia and four with Dallas. His career included an NFL championship with the Bears in 1963 and a Super Bowl title with the Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ditka had written to former Bears owner George Halas about a consideration if and when a head coaching job opens up at the franchise in the future. Ditka didn’t have to wait long, and he was hired as the Bears head coach in 1982. The rest is history.

Per The Athletic, Mike Singletary recalled that Ditka had a promise for the team in his first year as head coach: “If you walk with me, if you believe in me, in three years, we’ll go to the dance.”

It was in his fourth year that Ditka won the Super Bowl as a coach, but Chicago did reach the playoffs in his third year. In his 11 years as head coach of the Bears, the team made seven playoff appearances.

The legendary Bears coach passed away at the age of 86 on October 9 this year. Ditka’s life was marked by several health scares. He suffered a heart attack in 1988 while the NFL season was underway, experienced a stroke in 2012, and endured another heart attack in 2018 that prompted doctors to implant a pacemaker. Despite his medical challenges, he continued attending football events and making media appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Ditka passed away, he has left behind enough success for the fans to remember him for a lifetime.