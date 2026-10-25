NFL Under Fire After Punishing Caleb Williams as Bears QB Tries to Protect Himself From Injury

Caleb Williams was still soaking in the good times after the Chicago Bears’ 30-24 win over the New England Patriots. However, that feeling might have been dampened after he was fined $11,941 for sporting a brand not officially recognized by the NFL. However, this company is doing an important job for the players.

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During the Bears’ Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Williams took the field in Caddix footwear, a brand that, unlike giants like Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour, lacks an official partnership with the league. On October 20, the NFL made its stance official, firing off a letter to inform the quarterback of his fine for breaching strict Uniform and Equipment rules. Yet, the league’s message didn’t stop him.

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Photos from Chicago’s subsequent Week 7 victory over the New England Patriots showed Williams right back in the same brand, this time sporting what appeared to be the “Black on White” colorway of the Caddix O.G. Low, a pair that retails for $225 in adult sizes on the company’s website.

“Never heard of these cleats so I googled it,” an account called Cream Sleeve wrote on X. “‘Caddix cleats are specialized athletic footwear designed with patented SmartStuds™ technology to reduce non-contact knee and ankle injuries—such as ACL tears—by minimizing excessive rotational torque on turf and grass fields.’ They are kinda ugly but sounds like a great concept if they work. The CEO said he would pay his fine. NFL do better.”

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Caddix claims there are about 40 players in the league who still wear its cleats. They have a unique feature in the spikes, which helps in mitigating force and thereby potential injuries. The cleats are marketed as “cleats for your knees” because the studs rotate and give slightly instead of locking completely into the turf, cutting down on the twisting force that causes knee and lower-extremity sprains. In an interview with USA Lacrosse magazine, CEO Jack Rasmussen said the idea took shape after watching Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles tear his ACL.

“We have 18 patents now, and they’re all based around a proprietary tech that allows flexible, force-mitigating materials,” Rasmussen added. “Where the sole meets the stud — that little bowl, that intersection, that junction point — is where the magic happens.”

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The brand has also been endorsed by Tom Brady, and former Baltimore players Joe Flacco, Tod Heap, and Dennis Pitta have invested in Caddix. While Williams seems to have worn these cleats against the Patriots, too, it is unclear if the league has caught on to that.

Williams can make a case for it, too. He suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season and had to be carted off. While it was initially believed that the injury was minor, Williams confirmed that he did, in fact, tear his hamstring. However, the QB returned remarkably quickly and healthy. Who knows, Caddix cleats might have played a role in minimizing the injury.

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Returning to action against the Atlanta Falcons, Caleb Williams delivered a strong performance for the Bears, completing 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown with no visible signs of lingering effects from his injury. He improved in the Patriots game, throwing for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

Imago CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 17: Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with Braxton Jones 70 of the Chicago Bears after throwing a touchdown during the first half of a NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on August 17, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 17 Preseason Bills at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250817021

Of course, this is not the first time the NFL has stepped in when a player defies uniform rules. Houston Texans’ Jaylin Smith was also fined for violating uniform rules. And last year, the NFL forced Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby to switch out his special pink cleats for the regular team whites during a game. He had worn them as a special gesture for his daughter, whose name was also on those shoes. However, he was informed that he wouldn’t be allowed to play anymore in that game if he didn’t change them.

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For players, these strict enforcement actions highlight a long-standing frustration with the league’s rigidity. NFL stars have frequently voiced irritation over uniform regulations that force them to look less like unique athletes and more like standardized display models. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who spent six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has become a frequent poster boy for uniform fines.

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“They have a whole manual for what they want us to look like,” Fitzpatrick said. “They want us to look like that mannequin, you know? With the high-pulled socks, with the half white, half black or half team color. It looks crazy. Nobody wants to look like that.

In many instances, these uniform infractions stem from a player’s quest for personal comfort, movement flexibility, or individual flair, whether it’s altering knee pad placement, tweaking pant length, or simply trying to express some personal “swag.” But in the case of Caleb Williams, the motivation ran far deeper than style. His decision was rooted in basic self-preservation, amplified by the immense pressure of carrying the franchise on his shoulders.

It leaves NFL players looking longingly across at their NBA counterparts. While professional basketball certainly maintains its own dress standards, football players watch stars like LeBron James take the court in vibrant pink sneakers without penalty and inevitably ask the same fundamental question: What is the harm?

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For most fans, fining a player who is actively taking precautions to avoid severe lower-body injuries highlighted a frustrating disconnect within the league’s leadership. Outspoken supporters quickly flooded social platforms to express their anger.

Public backlash grows over league’s misplaced priorities

“The nfl really worries about all the wrong things wow,” wrote a fan.

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“Fining Caleb for this but finding no fault with the @Eagles for playing Hurts with blood clots is absolutely wild,” a fan wrote.

It actually makes a lot of sense if you think about it. While Williams gets punished, the NFL found no fault with the Philadelphia Eagles after their medical staff cleared Jalen Hurts to play with a superficial blood clot, which later escalated into life-threatening pulmonary emboli. Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the franchise, stating standard protocols were followed, leaving fans furious that a branding violation faced harsher immediate punishment than a catastrophic medical decision.

“The @NFL should be fining owners for unsafe playing surfaces. Instead, they fine the players for trying to protect themselves,” another comment read.

“@NFL fining players for wearing cleats designed to prevent injury is nasty business. Take out all the natural grass from World Cup then fine guys for trying to wear safer cleats? Disgusting league run by a disgusting @nflcommish,” another fan chimed in with same sentiment.

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This callout is heavily based on the NFL’s turf war. NFL Players Association (NFLPA) data reveals that artificial turf causes 28% more non-contact lower-body injuries and 69% more foot and ankle injuries than natural grass. Consequently, an overwhelming 92% of surveyed NFL players demand natural grass.

The frustration peaked when seven NFL turf stadiums temporarily installed high-quality natural grass to meet strict FIFA mandates. Once the tournament concluded, team owners immediately ripped out the safer grass to reinstall cheap, synthetic turf for the football season. The double standard is out in the open here.

“NFL is the only organization on earth to fine players for wearing injury prevention cleats before a player that beats up on women tears man,” an upset fan wrote.