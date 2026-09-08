“Rest Easy, Uncle Matt”: Prayers Pour in From Walter Payton’s Son as Bears Super Bowl Champ Dies at 68

Walter Payton and Matt Suhey were inseparable both on and off the gridiron. The duo led the Chicago Bears to hold the top spot in rushing for three straight seasons from 1984 to 1986 and won the Super Bowl in 1985. After Payton passed away in 1999, Suhey became a father figure to his friend’s son, Jarrett Payton. Now, after Suhey’s passing, Jarrett has expressed his feelings, as prayers poured in from the NFL community.

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“Matt Suhey passed away yesterday,” Jarrett wrote on X. “He was my dad’s closest friend. After we lost my dad in 1999, Matt became the biggest father figure I had. When everything felt uncertain, he was there. My dad left him in charge and Matt never let that responsibility sit lightly.

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“He protected our family. He made sure we were okay, year after year, without ever making it about himself. Two men who trusted each other completely. Two men who became brothers. I know @walterpayton was standing there waiting for him the second he got to heaven. I can see it. That smile. That hug. That reunion they both deserved. Our family is so thankful for the love he showed us over the years. The Payton family will continue to lift Donna, Joey, Allison, and Scotty up in prayer during this difficult time. Rest easy, Uncle Matt. We love you. We always will. 🙏🏽🐻⬇️”

Suhey passed away in his sleep on the night of September 5, Saturday, at the age of 68. The cause of his death is not known yet. But the news of the irreparable loss sent the NFL world into mourning.

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“I am shocked,” Hall of Fame defensive tackle Dan Hampton told The Daily Herald.

For Jarrett, the loss was naturally more personal than for a lot of the NFL world. Suhey was his dad’s best friend and the executor of Walter Payton’s estate after the running back legend passed away in 1999 due to bile duct cancer. Jarrett once said that Suhey looked after everything sold under the Walter Payton name and had never once asked for anything in return. The fullback was also involved in founding the Walter Payton Liver Center at the University of Illinois Hospital and Walter Payton College Preparatory High School.

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Perhaps the best way to appreciate Suhey’s contribution to the Bears is to look at how productive Walter Payton was during their time together from 1980 to 1987. He rushed for at least 1,000 yards in six of those seasons, surpassing 1,400 yards on four occasions. If the 1982 season wasn’t limited to nine games by the players’ strike, Walter Payton could have reached the 1,000-yard milestone yet again over a full 16-game season.

Per Overpasses for America, Suhey’s locker sat beside Walter Payton’s in a part of the locker room that Payton dubbed “The Ghetto.” As the only white player in that section, Suhey stood out, but his strong relationship with Walter Payton helped make him an accepted and respected member of the group.

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“We were Ebony and Ivory before Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney,” Walter Payton once said, describing their bond perfectly. “I think our relationship helped break down a lot of lines, a lot of racial lines, on the team and some said in the city.”

As Jarrett Payton paid his heartfelt tribute to Suhey, fans poured in their prayers.

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“This was very well said.. thank you for letting us feel just a small part of what this relationship was about for your dad, and your family…i’m sorry for your loss.. 🐻♥️,” wrote a fan.

The bond the two legends shared is what continues to touch fans decades after their retirement.

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“What a blessing their friendship was to both families. May the Lord comfort you❤️,” wrote another fan.

“I’m sorry for your loss, @paytonsun. Prayers to his family, friends, and the @ChicagoBears. I always had a huge amount of respect for Matt from the first time I saw him play, but that respect increased exponentially after I read what he did for your family after your dad passed,” another fan wrote.

“Wow! Simply amazing story. Thanks for sharing,” wrote a fan.

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“So sorry to hear about this and so sorry for your family. These guys are always in the hearts of Bears fans, part of my childhood,” another shared.

“So sorry for this tremendous loss but what a gift he was in all your lives!” read another comment.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m thinking of you, Matt’s family and friends, and all of us fans who remember what a huge part of the ‘86 team he was,” a fan wrote.

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The bond that Matt Suhey and the Payton family shared transcended the game, and losing Suhey last weekend is an incredible loss to the football world.