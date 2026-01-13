Alex Smith Refuses to Become Chiefs OC Amid Matt Nagy Rumors; Sends Message to Andy Reid

Rumors have been swirling that former quarterback Alex Smith might return to the Kansas City Chiefs, but this time as the Offensive Coordinator (OC). The buzz started in early January 2026, following a rough 6–11 season for the Chiefs. The team missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury. With current OC Matt Nagy interviewing for several head coaching jobs, fans and media began pointing to Smith as a perfect replacement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“No, that would be, no, that would take a huge, no way,” Smith addressed these rumors directly during an appearance on the Up & Adams show. “No, it’s so hard. My kids I got 14, 12, and 9. Yeah, like you take that job, it’s like, see you in five years, you know? So zero percent. I love Matt, that’s my guy, I love Matt.”