brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Alex Smith Refuses to Become Chiefs OC Amid Matt Nagy Rumors; Sends Message to Andy Reid

ByAaindri Thakuri

Jan 13, 2026 | 2:30 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Alex Smith Refuses to Become Chiefs OC Amid Matt Nagy Rumors; Sends Message to Andy Reid

ByAaindri Thakuri

Jan 13, 2026 | 2:30 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

Rumors have been swirling that former quarterback Alex Smith might return to the Kansas City Chiefs, but this time as the Offensive Coordinator (OC). The buzz started in early January 2026, following a rough 6–11 season for the Chiefs. The team missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury. With current OC Matt Nagy interviewing for several head coaching jobs, fans and media began pointing to Smith as a perfect replacement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

No, that would be, no, that would take a huge, no way,” Smith addressed these rumors directly during an appearance on the Up & Adams show. “No, it’s so hard. My kids I got 14, 12, and 9. Yeah, like you take that job, it’s like, see you in five years, you know? So zero percent. I love Matt, that’s my guy, I love Matt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved