Andy Reid Announces Noah Gray’s Diagnosis as Chiefs Tackle Triple Injury Headaches

The Kansas City Chiefs left the Indianapolis Colts with a dramatic 23-20 overtime win over the Colts, but all celebration was subdued by a trio of new injury concerns. As Andy Reid opened up on this issue. The Chiefs desperately needed a win but the injury concerns added more to the intrigue.

Reid confirmed following the game that the tight end Noah Gray, Guard Trey Smith, and cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace suffered injuries during Week 12. As reported by Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports, “Trey Smith hurt his ankle… we’ll see how it is as days go forward. (Chris) Roland-Wallace hurt his lower back… Noah (Gray) got hit in the head; he’ll go through evaluations there.”

Out of these three, Gray’s injury was really concerning. It happened during the fourth quarter at one of the most terrifying plays of the season. With the Chiefs trailing and under heavy pass-rush pressure, Patrick Mahomes scrambled to his right and fired a high-arcing pass over the middle.

Gray elevated for the ball, securing it just as Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II drove him forcefully into the turf. Gray’s head slammed into the ground, and the tight end appeared momentarily unconscious as the ball became trapped between his elbow and thigh.

He appeared motionless on the field as medical personnel reached him. Eventually, Gray was able to stand and walk off under assistance, but his condition immediately triggered the NFL’s concussion protocols. The Chiefs ruled him questionable to return, then later announced he was undergoing a full evaluation for a potential concussion. He did not return to the field; instead, Robert Tonyan replaced him on the field.

However, the catch was very dangerous; it proved to be vital for the Chiefs. Gray’s incredible 3rd-and-8 conversion extended a drive Kansas City desperately needed to stay alive. His catch allowed the Chiefs to push deeper into Colts territory, setting up Harrison Butker’s game-tying field goal at the end of regulation.

But Gray’s injury update will be a very significant part of the Chiefs’ future games. Because the Chiefs prepare for a Thanksgiving Day matchup, the health of Gray, along with Smith and Roland-Wallace, looms large over their preparations.

Reid’s Chiefs win over the Colts

Kansas City pulls out a season-saving overtime comeback. Trailing 20-9 going into the fourth quarter, they pulled an amazing rally with 14 straight points to force overtime and complete the 23-20 win.

Patrick Mahomes played with urgency and command, finishing with 352 passing yards while repeatedly delivering in high-leverage moments. He leaned heavily on Rashee Rice, who erupted for 141 yards and served as Kansas City’s go-to target when the offense needed a spark.

Mahomes’ late-game, crucial fourth-and-3 connection with Rice, positioned Kansas City for Butker’s 25-yard game-tying field goal at the end of regulation. In overtime, Butker sealed the win with a 27-yard kick after the Chiefs’ defense forced a stop on the Colts’ opening possession.

Sunday’s comeback shifted their playoff outlook, boosting their postseason probability from 37% to 65%, according to The Athletic’s model.