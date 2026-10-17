Andy Reid Confirms Double Injury Blow for Chiefs Ahead of Chargers Game

Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their Friday practice session ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the 0-5 Los Angeles Chargers. But coming out of the bye week, injury issues are still bothering the offense.

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Left tackle Josh Simmons has been out for two months, and wide receiver Rashee Rice went down with a hamstring injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. And now, head coach Andy Reid has shared an update on both players.

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Per Chiefs beat writer Matt Derrick, Kansas City has ruled out both Rice and Simmons for the game against the Chargers. That means the offensive line will continue to be without its left tackle for at least another week. At the same time, the receiving game will have to rely on other options, including Xavier Worthy and rookie Cyrus Allen.

During Kansas City’s second offensive possession in the Raiders game, the team was running a first-and-10 play when Patrick Mahomes threw a short pass to Rice. The receiver caught the pass, turned upfield, and gained a few yards, but suddenly slowed down and reached for the back of his leg.

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He was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the game. Ahead of Wednesday’s practice session this week following their bye, Coach Reid confirmed Rice as a non-participant before eventually ruling him out on Friday.

“You guys saw him out there,” said Reid. “He’s out there and wanting to jump in on everything, and he’ll be all right. You never know about these (hamstring injuries), but he’s a pretty fast healer.”

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Rice is having to miss time for a third straight season. He missed time in 2024 due to injury, was suspended for six games in 2025, but was placed on the injured/reserve list in December. Ahead of the 2026 season, Rice also had cleanup surgery on his knee, which caused many to have doubts about his capacity.

Through the first four weeks of the season, Rice has caught 13 receptions for 190 yards and 1 touchdown. While he will miss the Week 6 matchup, it remains to be seen whether he’ll be healthy enough to suit up against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. Reid, however, also acknowledged other receivers waiting for an opportunity.

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“They’re excited to get in if they have that chance,” said Reid. “I think they’ll do a good job. (Patrick Mahomes has) got a good relationship with those guys, and that’s important. He has some trust there too.”

Josh Simmons, however, has been a complete mystery.

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What do we know of the Josh Simmons situation?

The former first-round pick has been dealing with a back issue since training camp and hasn’t started a game in the 2026 season. Last month, Andy Reid confirmed that Simmons has been dealing with a bulging disc in his lower back.

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Simmons was expected to be the starting left tackle this season. He missed significant time last year due to a personal issue, and he injured his wrist after coming back. This could have been a breakout year for Simmons.

On Wednesday, he participated in practice for the first time this season, but in a limited capacity. But he will not suit up against the Chargers.

“He got some work in,” Coach Reid said of Simmons. “He didn’t work in the team periods. That was the idea, though, so we could get some base under him. Some fundamentals and technique, start getting that back. He was excited to be out there. Just be back with the guys, and on the field and in the meeting room.”

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With both Rice and Simmons sidelined for Week 6, the Chiefs will have to make do without two key pieces of their offense against the Chargers. While Rice’s potential return against Seattle remains uncertain, Simmons’ gradual return to practice offers some encouragement for Kansas City’s offensive line. For now, the Chiefs will need their available players to step up as they look to extend their winning run.