Andy Reid Finds Potential Travis Kelce Replacement as Retirement Looms for Chiefs TE

Essentials Inside The Story Troy University tight end impresses in his collegiate career.

Chiefs compete with other teams for the player.

Travis Kelce weighs future as contract nears end.

As Travis Kelce’s legendary career with the Kansas City Chiefs winds down, Andy Reid’s search for his successor is leading him to some unexpected places. Troy University tight end Ethan Conner is rapidly emerging as a top prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite being a two-star recruit out of high school in Mississippi, he has transformed into a standout college player with the ideal size and skills for the modern NFL.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Professional scouts are clearly taking notice of his development. According to veteran reporter Aaron Wilson, Conner has already held meetings with Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs.

“Troy @TroyTrojansFB tight end Ethan Conner @CGSAllStar met with #Texans #Saints #Eagles #Chiefs #Patriots #Titans #Vikings #Browns #Steelers,” Wilson wrote on his X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Reid’s Chiefs are looking for a future tight end and depth as Travis Kelce nears the end of his career. The Chiefs aren’t alone; eight other NFL teams have also expressed early interest, meaning nearly a third of the league is already tracking his progress even before he officially declares for the draft.

Throughout his collegiate career, he has proven to be a reliable weapon on the field, recording 59 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns. Conner’s next big step toward a pro career is the 2026 NFL Combine. There, he can impress scouts and coaches through a series of physical tests and interviews.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not the first time a franchise has been forced to devise a succession plan for a legendary tight end. Back in 2016, the San Diego Chargers selected Hunter Henry with the No. 35 overall selection in the second round as a replacement for veteran tight end Antonio Gates. At that time, Henry was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2015, finishing with 51 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 2015, finishing without a drop.

As for Ethan Connor, this national platform gives him the perfect opportunity to showcase his athletic talent to every team in the league. While he is currently projected as a mid-round pick, a strong performance in the Combine drills could significantly boost his draft stock and make him one of the most sought-after versatile targets in the draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Chiefs’ proactive scouting is a direct response to the uncertainty surrounding their future Hall of Fame tight end, Travis Kelce, who is openly contemplating retirement.

Travis Kelce is unsure if he will return for the 2026 season

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is currently unsure about his future in football. After playing for 13 years and winning three Super Bowls, the 36-year-old tight end says he needs time to decide if he will retire now that his contract is ending. While he considered walking away last year, he ultimately chose to play one more season because he felt he could still compete at a high level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Either it hits me quick, or I’ve got to take some time,” said Kelce when asked about his future. “Last year was a little bit easier. I think I knew right away I wanted to give this kind of one [year] a shot. We’ll see.”

This past season was particularly difficult for the team. For the first time in over a decade, the Chiefs failed to make the playoffs, ending their run with a narrow 14-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite the team’s struggles, Kelce reached a major personal milestone during that final game, becoming only the third tight end in NFL history to gain 13,000 career receiving yards.

Kelce plans to spend the coming weeks talking with his family and teammates to figure things out. He mentioned that this year feels different, and he wants to see how his body feels after the ‘wear and tear’ of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Off the field, he has a busy summer ahead, as he is expected to marry his fiancée, Taylor Swift. Even with the uncertainty, Kelce shared that he still has a deep love for his team and the game of football.