Andy Reid’s Chiefs Cut Ties With QB Three Months After Signing Him

The quarterback room is going to be a much-talked-about topic for the Kansas City Chiefs in the coming months. At least until Patrick Mahomes gets healthy and returns during the 2026 season. Until then, Andy Reid and the team will have to sort out the depth chart as OTAs approach.

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And while Justin Fields is expected to handle QB1 reps through the offseason, Kansas City has already started trimming the room. As reported by Ari Meirov on Monday, the Chiefs waived quarterback Jake Haener ahead of OTAs.

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Haener spent his first few seasons with the New Orleans Saints after being selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft (127th overall). During his time there, he started just one game, completing 18 of 39 passes for 226 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, before the team moved on.

Now, heading into 2026, the Chiefs have reduced their quarterback depth by releasing the 27-year-old. The move comes just three months after he signed a reserve/future contract with Kansas City. At that time, the team was still evaluating its options at the position. Recent developments suggest he no longer fits into those plans.

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For context, Mahomes is currently recovering from ACL and LCL injuries suffered late in the 2025 season. While he remains optimistic about a Week 1 return, the final call will depend on medical evaluations and the organization’s decision.

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If Mahomes is not ready, the Chiefs are likely to lean on Fields. Kansas City acquired Fields in a trade from the New York Jets and is expected to lead the offseason work. Behind them, Kansas City also has Chris Oladokun, a former seventh-round pick who has been with the team for multiple seasons and has started two games.

The Chiefs also added Garrett Nussmeier in the seventh round (No. 249 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. While Oladokun and Nussmeier are unlikely to be immediate backup options once Mahomes returns, the current structure makes it clear that Fields is the primary insurance plan.

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Meanwhile, as OTAs approach, speculation is building about whether Mahomes could make an early return. Head coach Andy Reid just addressed that.

Andy Reid addresses Patrick Mahomes’ possible availability at the OTAs

Patrick Mahomes went down with a knee injury on a non-contact play during Week 12 of the 2025 season against the Los Angeles Chargers. He underwent surgery the next day and has since been rehabbing with a return timeline of 9–12 months. With the Chiefs set to begin OTAs on May 26, the big question now is whether Mahomes could return early. Speaking to reporters, head coach Andy Reid sounded unsure.

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“We’ve got to see on that,” Reid said of Mahomes’ potential participation in OTAs. “He is in a good position to be able to do some things. There’s some rules and regulations that go with that. So we’ve just got to make sure that we’re on top of that part.”

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For now, it seems unlikely Mahomes will take part in OTAs. Still, the Chiefs have options, but each comes with a catch. If Mahomes returns to workouts now, he won’t be eligible to start training camp on the PUP list.

On the other hand, if he begins camp on the PUP list, he won’t be allowed to practice. But the Chiefs would gain an extra spot to bring in another player during camp. Back in January, Mahomes said his personal goal is to return by Week 1. However, that will depend on whether he’s fully ready to run the offense.

Mahomes has shown before that he can bounce back quickly from injuries. In 2019, he missed just two games after dislocating his kneecap. He also played through a high ankle sprain late in the 2022 season and still led Kansas City to a Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles despite aggravating the injury in the first half.

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Whether he can pull off another comeback like that remains to be seen. For now, the focus shifts to the Chiefs’ OTAs and how things unfold with or without him.