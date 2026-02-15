Andy Reid’s Chiefs Rebuild Faces Major Issues as Patrick Mahomes Gets Bad Career News

Essentials Inside The Story Andy Reid’s offensive overhaul hits a wall with Mahomes’ uncertain physical future.

Historic financial crisis leaves Kansas City roster moves in total limbo.

Plummeting MVP odds signal league-wide doubt for Mahomes’ post-surgery 2026 return.

After a dominant run where they appeared in five out of six Super Bowls, the Kansas City Chiefs are entering a period that feels completely foreign to them. The 2025 season was a disaster by their standards, ending with a 6-11 record and no playoff appearance. For the first time since they moved up to draft quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2017, the team finds itself with a top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is now tasked with navigating the most difficult rebuild of his tenure. To spark a turnaround, Reid recently brought back a familiar face, officially hiring Eric Bieniemy as the team’s offensive coordinator for the 2026 season. However, even with Bieniemy back calling the shots, the road to contention is cluttered with massive obstacles.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Reid and Bieniemy, the biggest question mark ruining their offensive whiteboard surrounds the health of their superstar signal-caller. Mahomes is currently rehabbing a torn ACL and LCL, and there is no guarantee he will be ready for Week 1. Even if he returns on time, the offense may look very different, as future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce is weighing retirement.

Because of the team’s tight finances, Kansas City may not be able to afford the supporting cast Mahomes is used to having around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Financially, the Chiefs are in a “black hole” heading into the spring. They currently have the worst salary cap situation in the NFL, sitting roughly $54 million over the limit. Before Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach can even think about adding new talent in free agency this March, he has to find a way to trim massive amounts from the payroll.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The most logical escape route involves Mahomes’ massive 10-year, $450 million contract. By restructuring his deal and converting his base salary into signing bonuses, the front office could instantly create over $35 million in spending room. It’s a move they’ve made before, but with the roster aging and injury concerns mounting, this offseason presents a unique test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes’s name ranks low in the list of MVP 2026 candidates

Compounding the physical and financial stress, Mahomes is also facing skepticism from oddsmakers regarding his 2026 outlook. According to reports by reporter Alex Brasky, Mahomes is currently ranked surprisingly low on the early list of MVP candidates. The Chiefs quarterback is tied for fifth place at +1100, sitting just ahead of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is currently the frontrunner for the award at +600. He is followed closely by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. While it is still very early, the gap shows that experts are worried about Mahomes’ ability to recover quickly and reclaim his elite form.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is dealing with a serious multi-ligament knee injury that often takes players nearly a year to overcome. Medical experts note that such reconstructions can affect a player’s speed and movement for 18 months or longer. Despite the skepticism, Mahomes has stayed positive about his recovery since having surgery in December.

“I want to be ready for Week 1,” Mahomes said, via the New York Post. “The doctors said I could, but I can’t predict what happens throughout the process.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The star quarterback made it clear that his ultimate goal is to play in the season opener without any physical restrictions.

“You want to be out there healthy and give us the best chance to win,” Mahomes added. “I hope to do some things in OTAs and training camp and be able to do things there.”

Mahomes noted that his rehabilitation with the training staff has been on schedule so far, giving him extra confidence for the upcoming year. However, the clock is ticking for Reid and the front office to fix the financial deficit before the new league year opens in mid-March. How they navigate Mahomes’ contract restructure in the coming weeks will define the entire trajectory of this crucial rebuild.