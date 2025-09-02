Andy Reid’s Chiefs Slowly Fading Away From NFL’s Minds After Patrick Mahomes Loses Ground, Per Execs

Andy Reid‘s offense and Patrick Mahomes ‘ playstyle became the NFL’s most lethal pairing, a union so linked with success that opponents freely acknowledged that they were constructing rosters with Kansas City in mind. After all, the duo boasts a .79 win percentage in the regular season. But as another season breaks, the question remains: are the Kansas City Chiefs as feared now as they once were, or has the league subtly moved on, especially after the Super Bowl and preseason losses?

By The Athletic’s preseason survey of executives and coaches, the answer is in the latter direction. The publication ran its yearly poll with coaches and execs, asking who’s rising, who’s falling, and which players might walk away with awards. And to everyone’s surprise, the Chiefs are not the focal point of preseason discussion. Executives no longer habitually mention Reid when asking who is the best offensive mind, and no longer Mahomes when selecting the league’s most valuable quarterback. Kansas City received only two team votes as a squad expected to come up short. A modest total, but telling in light of their status as a model of dominance. The dynasty, to insiders, is losing its shine.

This time, 31 voters weighed in, all under the cover of anonymity, though not everyone answered every question. What stood out was the shift in how people see Patrick Mahomes. A year ago, he owned the vote, pulling 18 of 26 and standing alone at the top. But with Kansas City’s offense slipping badly the past two years and a Super Bowl loss to the Eagles still fresh, the tone around him feels different now, with just 2 votes in his bank.

That fading presence can be detected in several categories. Mahomes, who once got near-unanimous support in MVP or franchise quarterback votes, fell significantly in this year’s voting. On the other hand, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow gathered steam, and even rookies such as Jayden Daniels became part of the discussion. Chris Jones, traditionally considered Kansas City’s defense heartbeat, barely registered in voting for elite defenders. Do the math, and the conclusion is clear: what once seemed like a default to Kansas City’s stars now is a quest for alternatives.

The shift is dramatic compared to last year. Mahomes received 25 of 27 votes in the “franchise quarterback” category last year, and Allen was way back at 10. That margin has significantly decreased with Mahomes losing his hold on this category. Reid had done better last year prior to the Chiefs’ offense slowing down. Following the 493-per-season average between 2018 and 2022, Kansas City generated only 378 annually in the last two. Their Super Bowl bid came in the form of a one-sided defeat against Philadelphia. Even Jones’ subdued acknowledgment this summer highlights how the Chiefs are no longer at the forefront of one’s mind, even when speaking of defensive stars.

Mahomes’ stats themselves show the dip. In 2022, he completed 67.1% for 5,250 yards, 41 TDs, and 12 interceptions. The following year, his yardage dipped to 4,183 with just 27 touchdowns and a 92.6 rating (from 2022’s 105.2). In 2024, the dip continued: 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and a 93.5 rating. While still productive, these numbers show a significant fall from his high, confirming the reason why execs now view him as part of a collection of great quarterbacks rather than the undisputed leader of the pack.

Patrick Mahomes falls behind in execs’ minds

If the perception of the team is slipping, Mahomes’ personal stature may be the most obvious indication. Once hailed as the runaway MVP and quarterback to construct around, he now finds himself in a more congested position. Burrow’s near-record 5,000-yard, 43-touchdown year put him in the pole position for preseason MVP, and Lamar Jackson’s All-Pro season reminded coaches just how rare his dual-threat skills are. Mahomes, though consistent, no longer dominates the dialogue.

“Mahomes is just so talented, and he keeps doing it with different groups of players,” one executive conceded. It was a compliment, but also an admission that the position has evened up. No one questions his talent, but voters seem less certain he’s the default choice when other quarterbacks are bringing production and drama. The newness of Mahomes’ dominance is perhaps fading in the minds of execs, replaced by interest in emerging challengers.

The doubt isn’t merely about numbers, it’s about momentum. Burrow just had the greatest camp of his life. Jackson keeps building Baltimore’s offense, and rookies like Daniels call up a sense of promise that Mahomes no longer does. Meanwhile, Kansas City’s offense is slightly less explosive, so it becomes more difficult for Mahomes to rise above the field.

For Reid, the query is whether he can reclaim his place among a new generation of offensive thinkers. The Chiefs’ slide comes at the same time as the ascension of coaches such as Ben Johnson and Kevin O’Connell, whose systems were more highly praised in this season’s survey. Reid now must try to update an offense that has become stale in insiders’ eyes. His capacity to rebuild Kansas City’s offense could decide if the Chiefs can once again be the league’s measuring stick or slip further out of the discussion.

The Chiefs aren’t gone, but their hold on the NFL’s imagination has slipped. So, this year could be about reminding the league why Kansas City was relevant in the beginning.