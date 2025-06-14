Chiefs Announce Major Rashee Rice Injury News After Patrick Mahomes Pumps Up the Out for Revenge Receiver

When Rashee Rice crumpled to the turf in week 4 against the Chargers, the Chiefs lost a rising piece of their offensive core. Before the injury, Rice was on pace for a breakout sophomore campaign, leading the league with 24 catches on 29 targets through three games. His chemistry with Patrick Mahomes was starting to click. “You could just feel everything starting to click,” said passing game coordinator Joe Bleymaier. “The breakout… everyone could sense it.” But that momentum was cut short with a rare injury to the posterolateral corner (PLC) in his knee.

Andy Reid confirmed in October that the injury, while not an ACL tear, would carry a similar rehab timeline. Surgery sidelined Rice for the remainder of 2024, and though Phase 1 of the offseason program kicked off in April, Reid had no timeline. “They’re running, which is good… but we gotta see the football part of it,” Reid said about both Rice and tight end Jared Wiley. The Chiefs took their time. By early June, Rice had returned to individual workouts, with Mahomes saying he looked “explosive” during informal throwing sessions in Dallas.

But it wasn’t until the official confirmation that the Chiefsdom could take a sigh of relief. The Chiefs’ X handle posted a clip of Rice back in the weight room. The caption? “Comeback greater than the setback.” No elaborate update. Just the kind of subtle flex Kansas City has mastered over the last half-decade. It wasn’t just a nod to Rice’s rehab. It was a signal that he’s close, he’s working, and will be ready for the camp.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy added after OTAs, “He’s come back strong.” Bleymaier noted Rice’s return was “raising everybody’s game.” But the bigger storyline remains layered. With potential legal consequences still hanging over Rice, the Chiefs have been vague about his role for 2025. Andy Reid’s comparison of rookie Jalen Royals to Rice was more than coachspeak. It hinted at contingency planning.

So here’s the reality: Rice might not face suspension this season, depending on how the legal process unfolds. But even if he’s cleared, the Chiefs have been preparing with uncertainty in mind. Still, if Rice can fully return—physically and off the field—there’s no replacement. Royals, Worthy, whoever else steps up, they can’t replicate Rice’s effect. Something that the No. 15 is a fan of.

Rashee Rice and Patrick Mahomes are defining the WR-QB bond

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t need many words to make his point. Back in 2024, when the Chiefs traded up to snag Xavier Worthy in the first round, he dropped a single 😎 emoji. And when Rashee Rice started flashing again this offseason after that brutal knee injury? Mahomes hit send on a 💪. That’s QB speak for ‘he’s back.’ But if you’ve been watching closely, Mahomes doesn’t just believe in Rice; he knows what the third-year wideout can bring to the table. “He’s out there playing, he’s making plays… he looks fast,” Mahomes said at OTAs. “I think he can be one of the best receivers in the league.”

Rice missed most of 2024, but before the injury, he was emerging as Mahomes’ go-to target. A torn LCL cut the breakout short—13 games gone in an instant. But this isn’t just a rehab story. It’s about how Mahomes and Rice are syncing again like they never missed a snap. They’ve spent time working out in Dallas. There are no reported restrictions. And by the looks of things, no hesitation, either. “He’s explosive,” Mahomes noted.

With ‘Hollywood’ Brown healthy and Worthy expected to stretch the field, Rice becomes something even more valuable: the middleman. The sure-handed chain-mover. The red-zone security blanket. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin put it bluntly: “Rice remains the most well-rounded wideout on Kansas City’s title-contending roster.” And Mahomes? He thrives on timing routes, quick reads, and trust. The kind of trust you don’t rebuild overnight.

So, how does this WR room shake out now? It won’t be Rice leading in targets out the gate. But don’t be shocked if by week 5, it’s Rice hauling in back-shoulder fades in crunch time. Something that could very well be a key aspect in the revenge season, not just for him, or for Pat, but for KC.