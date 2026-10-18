Backlash Mounts Against Patrick Mahomes for Ignoring Wide-Open Travis Kelce on Interception vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs returned from their bye week with plenty of reasons for optimism, and the excitement among Chiefs Kingdom was understandably high. The team entered the matchup with a perfect 4-0 record, while their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, arrived at Arrowhead having lost all five of their games this season. However, by the midway point of the second quarter, that optimism had begun to fade, as the game unfolded very differently than Chiefs fans had hoped.

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Kansas City opened the second quarter taking a 9-3 lead. After the Chiefs punted following four plays, the Chargers got the possession, which ended in an interception. On the subsequent drive, however, things didn’t end well for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his offense.

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Mahomes had managed to lead the Chiefs into Chargers territory, but the drive ultimately ended in an interception. Facing third-and-goal at the Los Angeles 2-yard line, Mahomes took the snap from shotgun and attempted a short pass intended for wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. However, Chargers cornerback Cam Hart read the play and intercepted the ball in the end zone.

While the interception itself was a costly mistake, fans were more concerned about Mahomes overlooking tight end Travis Kelce. As the quarterback took the snap, Kelce was completely open deep in the end zone near the sideline.

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However, with pressure closing in, Mahomes dropped back and forced a pass that ended up in Hart’s hands. The sequence quickly drew criticism from Chiefs fans, who questioned why their quarterback had not targeted Kelce instead.

“You’d think Patrick would learn to stop throwing bone-headed, terrible, backbreaking INT’s in the redzone at some point but I guess not. Worst part of it is Kelce was wide open if he just stood in the pocket an extra second,” one fan wrote.

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While another wrote, “Kelce WIDE A-S OPEN for the TD on that pick, too 😭😭😭 End this game. Everything is awful.”

Of course, Mahomes’ interception didn’t hurt the Chiefs, as the Chargers punted on the next drive. The Chiefs got the possession and scored a touchdown on the subsequent drive, taking a 16-3 lead. However, that didn’t stop the fans from calling out Patrick Mahomes for ignoring Kelce.

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“Then almost equally puzzling INT by Mahomes, who had Kelce break open all alone in left corner of end zone but then drifted right and essentially threw up for grabs,” another fan criticized.

While one person wrote, “this wouldn’t happen if you’d call more plays on kelce you old mormon, also pat…”

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Meanwhile, a fan shared their opinion, writing, “Mahomes hates throwing to Travis Kelce for some reason 😂😂.”

By halftime, the Chiefs have scored another field goal to take the lead to 19-3. Until now, Patrick Mahomes has completed 15-of-19 for 179 yards and one interception. Kelce, meanwhile, has caught a pair of passes for 40 yards, as the Chiefs now look to secure the fifth consecutive win of the season.