Bengals Fans Return Favor to Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs Kingdom’s Gesture for Joe Burrow Drew Attention

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes’ injury fallout has triggered reactions far beyond the Chiefs’ locker room.

Joe Burrow’s 2023 setback quietly resurfaces as context for what’s unfolding now.

Bengals fans’ response adds a rare layer to a rivalry shaped by recent AFC history.

Star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a much worse knee injury than first thought during Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Reports say he didn’t just tear his ACL but also his lateral collateral ligament (LCL), meaning his season is unfortunately over.

Even as the Chiefs face bad news regarding their star player, a silver lining is emerging thanks to the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite the fierce rivalry between the two teams, especially after playing in two thrilling AFC Championship games, the Bengals are extending a remarkable act of kindness to their rivals. As per a recent post by Sleeper Bengals on X,

“When Joe Burrow injured his wrist in 2023, Chiefs fans rallied together to donate money to both his foundation and his hunger relief, using $9 donations. With Patrick Mahomes now having to battle through an injury as well, I think #Bengals fans should look to donate to his own foundation, 15 and the Mahomies.”

Following the post, it has been reported by major outlets that many Bengals fans have started donating $15 to the 15 and Mahomies Foundation.

The story began in the 2023 NFL season with a devastating turn for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. News broke that the QB would undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist, sidelining him for the remainder of the year.

This unfortunate event struck a chord even within the camp of a fierce rival. In a remarkable display of sportsmanship, the Chiefs Kingdom Memes Facebook page, a hub for Kansas City Chiefs fans, posted a link to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund and urged its followers to donate.

“Out of respect for Joe Burrow and the great rivalry over the past few years, I’m encouraging Chiefs fans to donate $9 to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund in light of his season-ending injury,” the post said.

Chiefs fans embraced the call to action, actively sharing the page and contributing to the fund. Many of the donations were accompanied by heartfelt messages of support for Burrow, transforming a moment of rivalry into one of unity and goodwill. And now it looks like the Bengals fans are willing to do the same.

Patrick Mahomes successfully underwent surgery on Monday

Mahomes’s injury happened during the week 15 game in Sunday’s 16-13 loss when Patrick Mahomes quickly moved out of the protective pocket, running to his right to escape the pursuing defensive end, Da’Shawn Hand. The exact moment of the injury occurred when Mahomes planted his left foot to throw the ball out of bounds, resulting in his knee giving way. After falling to the ground, the quarterback immediately clutched his left knee, clearly signaling the severe pain he was experiencing.

The Chiefs quickly confirmed the devastating news, ruling him out for the remainder of the season and marking the first time in his career that his campaign ended before January.

The very next day, Mahomes underwent successful surgery in Dallas to repair his torn left ACL. According to reports, the surgery has been successful.

“Patrick Mahomes successfully underwent surgery in Dallas this evening with Dr. Dan Cooper to repair the tear in his left ACL,” the Chiefs statement read. “Mahomes will begin his rehab process immediately.”

The team announced that the three-time Super Bowl winner and Super Bowl MVP immediately began his rehabilitation process. It is rare for a player to have such major surgery so soon after an injury, but Mahomes is clearly determined to return to the field as fast as possible to be ready to start the 2026 season.

The injury was a huge blow in the final moments of the Chiefs’ 16-13 defeat. Not only did the loss end the Chiefs’ impressive streak of 10 straight playoff appearances, but it also left the once-dominant team with many serious questions for the upcoming offseason.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, are trying to prepare their team for the 2026 season, but they are running into big financial trouble. The team is expected to have a salary cap of $304 million, but they are currently projected to be about $34 million over that limit, second only to the Dallas Cowboys for the worst cap situation.

This spending problem is complicated by the fact that the team already has 36 active player contracts, including the huge $78 million salary hit from Patrick Mahomes alone. On top of that, several key players need new contract extensions, creating a difficult financial squeeze that will force the Chiefs to make tough decisions about which players they can keep on the roster.

Well, we shall get detailed information on this once the team offers official details on their roster as the season approaches its final weeks.