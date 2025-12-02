Brittany Mahomes Apologizes to Chiefs Fanbase and Makes New Announcement With Trillion-Dollar Company

The Chiefs can’t buy momentum, Mahomes is battling through the ugliest stretch of his career, and Kansas City’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. But Brittany Mahomes? She just hit “launch” on a new Amazon collection and stole the spotlight with a cheeky, self-aimed message that fans couldn’t ignore.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Sorry (not sorry) for what I said during the game👀🤣 So excited to launch my second #Chiefs collection for @amazon #amazonpartner You can shop the full merch line and all of my Game Day essentials on my Amazon Storefront linked in my bio!”

Imago Brittany Mahomes (Image via Instagram @brittanylynne)

One shirt, in particular, has caught a lot of attention online. The caption she used to promote the new line seems to refer to her own habit of getting outspoken during games. Brittany Mahomes is often a topic of discussion among football fans. She has received a lot of criticism over the years for various actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has been criticised for trying to sell used clothes, spraying sparkling wine on fans from a luxury box. Getting into arguments on social media, particularly about referee decisions she feels go against the Chiefs.To be more specific.

Since 2018, she has frequently been accused of showing extreme bias toward the Chiefs. In October 2021, after a loss to the Buffalo Bills, she faced backlash when she posted that “refs are never in our favor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite all the criticism, Brittany has clearly decided to ignore the negativity. In a past Q&A session on Instagram, she shared her current feelings about her critics:

“It used to [bother me], yes. But not anymore. I could give two ***** about people’s opinion of me that don’t even know me,”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The release of this new line of shirts and hoodies seems to confirm her strong support for the Chiefs, no matter what people say or how badly the team is performing.

Not only Brittany, but Any Reid too, seems to believe in the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are having a tough season. They currently have 6 wins and 6 losses after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Despite the losing record, Coach Andy Reid believes the Chiefs can still make the playoffs if they win all their remaining games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m telling you [Matt Derrick] we’re going to go after you every game. That’s how we roll. We’re going to try to tickle your tonsils on every play, every game. That’s the attitude we’re coming in with.” Reid said.

With the current score, the Chiefs have just lost their wildcat spots and part of the playoff bubble. But if the team can manage to win all the remaining games, they could push the team into the playoff spots. Why the current situation seems unfamiliar to the team this year is because, comparing their current records with the 2024 season, the Chiefs were amazing, winning all 11 of their one-score game. But this year the team is 1-6 in seven one-score games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making the playoffs is always hard, but doing it in their last four games feels like a huge, almost impossible task. However, fans and experts still have hope because it’s the Chiefs. This team has been to five of the last six Super Bowls and won three of them! They have star players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Mahomes has already thrown for 3,238 yards and 22 touchdowns, and Travis is their top receiver with 719 yards and 5 touchdowns.

To make the playoffs, the Chiefs must win every game, and their upcoming schedule includes some very tough teams: The Broncos (who have 10 wins and 2 losses), the Texans (7 wins and 5 losses), and the Chargers (4 wins and 4 losses).

If the Chiefs beat the Texans in their next game (Week 14), their chance of reaching the playoffs jumps to 52%. For now, Chiefs fans will have to wait and watch and hope their team doesn’t lose any more games!