Brittany Mahomes Undergoes Major Makeover After Business Announcement With Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes might be the king of the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs, but his wife, Brittany Mahomes, is carving out her own empire. She’s rapidly becoming a major player in the business and beauty scenes. Between her fierce confidence and supportive presence, she’s managed to build a powerful personal brand that totally transcends the ‘NFL spouse’ title.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brittany is an active influencer, frequently engaging in paid promotions on Instagram. Her recent activity highlights her dedication to the beauty and wellness industry. Brittany recently partnered with hair care brand @diviofficial, which focuses on serums and products for healthy, everyday styled hair. Her glam squad, hair stylist @hairxbroooke, and makeup artist @makeupbycookiek, showcased a series of five distinct, “slayed” looks on Instagram, as the page captioned the post: “Here’s the thing about me and @makeupbycookiek, we did 5 looks and we slayed 5 looks baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROOKE (@hairxbroooke) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

This look is also featured on Diviofficial’s page. The brand expresses its enthusiasm to partner with Brittany for the 2025 season.

But as much as she likes to get dolled up and appear in front of the public as a strong and confident NFL player’s wife, Brittany Mahomes is establishing herself as a force in the business world along with her husband. The couple recently surprised everyone with a significant and instantly viral business move. Days before the Chiefs‘ crucial AFC matchup with the Denver Broncos in early November 2025, the NFL’s “golden couple” announced a new partnership with fitness technology leader WHOOP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brittany Mahomes begins her business venture with husband Patrick Mahomes

NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who is a successful businesswoman, have launched special “His & Hers” fitness bands. They worked with the popular fitness tracking company, WHOOP, to make these limited-edition bands.

The couple announced the news on social media in early November 2025. They did it just before the Chiefs had a really important game against the Denver Broncos. This new product proves that the Mahomes are a very powerful and influential couple both in sports and in business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHOOP (@whoop) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Working with WHOOP, which makes advanced smartwatches and trackers, was a very smart move. It fits perfectly with Patrick’s image as one of the best players in the NFL who uses health data to train and recover. It also helps Brittany, whose influence in the fitness world and women’s sports is quickly growing.

WHOOP devices are known as the best for tracking health based on science. They constantly check important things like your heart rate, how well you slept, how much effort you put in (strain), and your stress levels. This gives users a clear recovery score. For a top athlete like Patrick Mahomes, who always wants an edge over the competition, WHOOP’s accurate tracking of recovery is perfect for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the WHOOP deal, Brittany Mahomes is continuing to do big things as a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). She started the team with Chris and Angie Long (Patrick became a co-owner in January 2023). In 2024, the team made history by becoming the first NWSL team to sell out every single home game for an entire season. Even more amazing, in March 2024, they opened the CPKC Stadium—the very first stadium in the world built only for a women’s professional sports team.