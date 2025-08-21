Bullet Fired Into Andy Reid’s Office Reveals Chiefs HC’s Unknown Habit That Won Him 3 SBs

“Our primary goal is to put ourselves in the best position we can to win.” Andy Reid has chanted that mantra countless times over his career. It is simple, behind those words lies the heartbeat of a coach who has reshaped modern football. Reid is the lone head coach to achieve over 100 wins with two organizations. A feat that speaks volumes about his longevity and consistency. No doubt, he is among the favorite coaches of the NFL. Yet, a shocking discovery from last season has shaken the football world, while also unwrapping another side of who Reid truly is and how he has quietly developed a habit that can explain his unprecedented success.

Early in May last year, a bullet broke the silence at the Kansas City Chiefs‘ practice complex, shattering a glass office window sometime after midnight and lodging in a wall mere 15 feet from head coach Andy Reid’s desk. Like always, the 67-year-old coach was in there alone at the time. Kansas City Police Captain Jacob Becchina confirmed the incident was investigated as an aggravated assault because the building was not empty. Although the cop noted there was “no indication this was a targeted incident at any person or organization.” The discovery took everyone by surprise and uncovered more than a close brush with danger, revealing Reid’s tireless practice of working late into the night well after the building had cleared.

It’s not surprising to see Andy Reid as the last one leaving the office. After completing the practice drills, while most players are at home recuperating and assistants are on the couch with their families, Reid is in his office watching film, drawing up plays, or making adjustments to the practice schedule. Preparing is not about time for him. It is a gift honed in isolation, when the corridors are empty and only the whir of fluorescent lights provides him with companionship.

The shooting only highlighted this reality. It revealed that staying in the building late at night is not an unusual peculiarity but a defining aspect of Reid’s coaching persona. His commitment to the wee hours has helped power one of the greatest dynasties in contemporary football. Just three months before when that bullet shattered his window, Reid was leading Kansas City to a consecutive Super Bowl championship. And just after nine months, he did it again leading the team for a chance at a 3-peat.

This relentless work ethic now becomes the centerpiece of ESPN’s new Chiefs documentary ‘The Kingdom’. It’s a six-part series that covers the legacy of chiefs. It showcases the legends who created this modern-day dynasty of football. Cameras record Mahomes’ magic and Travis Kelce’s personality, but underlying it all is Reid’s unassuming fixation. The late nights of prep that give way to mornings of greatness.

Andy Reid wrote a legacy with championships!

Andy Reid returns for his 13th season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach in 2025. In January 2013, he was brought on board as the team’s 13th head coach and unquestionably its most revolutionary. Since coming to town from Philadelphia, Reid has transformed Kansas City into a worldwide force. Under his leadership, the Chiefs have missed the playoffs in only one of the seasons and have been spotted lifting the Lombardi Trophy three times.

The milestones are historic. Kansas City broke a 50-year title drought with a 31-20 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Then, later, Reid’s team registered its name in history by claiming consecutive championships. One: A 38-35 thriller against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Two: A 25-22 thriller against San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII. And they came very close last season as well, falling short of the Super Bowl win in a tough loss to the Eagles.

Reid has 301 overall wins that place him fourth in history, and he is the triumphant coach in Eagles and Chiefs annals. He alone has 273 regular-season wins and 28 postseason victories with the two teams. Even Chiefs owner Clark Hunt credits Reid’s culture for sustaining the dynasty. “How much they enjoy teaching,” Hunt said. ”I think that’s really important, particularly when you’re bringing in a lot of new players. If you’re not constantly teaching, you’re going to go backwards. Andy is always helping them get better and go forward.”

That teaching mindset has carried over to the league’s highest winning percentage of 72.9 percent during Reid’s tenure. Even his old team, the Eagles, is still one of the NFL’s upper echelon. A reflection of the culture he established there. Now, as the Chiefs think about the future of their practice facility and stadium, one thing is clear: Andy Reid’s midnight work ethic, once a secret, is now part of it. For Reid, there is no workday end. And as long as he remains in Kansas City, neither will the victories!