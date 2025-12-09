Chargers’ Win Over Eagles Deals Significant Blow to Chiefs’ Playoff Hopes as Patrick Mahomes Hits Career Low

Essentials Inside The Story A three-point loss of the Eagles to the Chargers creates trouble elsewhere.

The AFC bracket has a significant change.

More problems are coming Patrick Mahomes' way.

For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing a harsh reality where hope is a mathematical long shot. The pressure has never been heavier on the Chiefs’ QB and Andy Reid, as there are four games left in the season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The short of the MNF result is the Chiefs need to win next week vs. LA. The Chargers would have to lose at least two of their final three, and if it’s only two, including the last game against the Broncos (tiebreaker), which may be irrelevant to DEN. The Philip Rivers Colts would have to lose two, ” as posted by Analyst Pete Sweeney.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result of Monday Night Football immediately rearranged the AFC picture.

While the NFL’s official projection gives the Chiefs a 15 percent chance, independent models paint an even bleaker picture, with most calculations placing their odds below 10 percent following the Chargers’ victory.

The Kansas City needs to win its final four games to reach 10-7. That is going to be a challenge as the Chiefs have dropped four of their last five and struggled heavily. They need both the Chargers and Colts to collapse. Los Angeles, now 8-4, would need to finish 1-4 to fall below Kansas City. Now, after the Texans’ defeat, they are at 3-5 against the AFC contenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Houston Texans’ defeat pushed the Chiefs to 6-7. Andy Reid still won’t give up. Immediately after the Houston game, he addressed the emotional state of his team, imploring that “anything’s possible.”

“I communicated that to the guys. They were down in the dumps after the game,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He gestured to the nature of late-season football and asked his players for their commitment. The disappointment was palpable, but his message was one of resiliency, reminding his team that even a sliver of hope can be a powerful motivator.

Still, the reality is that Kansas City now requires flawless execution and outside help. As Reid mentioned, they must “pick yourself up, get yourself going again,” even as the path grows narrower with every passing week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes faces trouble

The Kansas City Chiefs’ derailed season coincides with the most difficult stretch of Patrick Mahomes. A two-time MVP has been under relentless pressure.

It will be the first time since Mahomes took over as a starter that they might miss out on the playoffs. And the quarterback is aware of that; while addressing the media after the loss, he acknowledged it.

“We know the chances are getting lower and lower, but I know the guys on this team are going to give everything they have, every opportunity we get,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Texans game, Mahomes had one of the worst outings of his career, completing only 160 yards through the air. He did rush for 59 yards but was unable to score a touchdown.

Right now, the Chiefs’ postseason dream is hanging by a thread. Can Mahomes and the Chiefs bounce back?