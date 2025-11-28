Chiefs Injury Report: Crushing Update Announced on Josh Simmons, Jawaan Taylor & Bryan Cook Amid Loss to Cowboys

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs suffer major injuries to key starters in Dallas loss

Simmons, Taylor, Cook setbacks raise long-term concerns

Chiefs' playoff hopes shaken as Texans challenges loom

After an overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff push has been derailed with a 31-28 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. And as if the Thanksgiving defeat wasn’t damaging enough, Patrick Mahomes’ team is now suffering from a brutal wave of injuries.

The Chiefs’ left tackle, Josh Simmons, was downgraded to out with a wrist injury, taking away one of Kansas City’s most consistent contributors. Then right tackle Jawaan Taylor was also ruled out due to an elbow injury. And to finish off a tough night, safety Bryan Cook became questionable to return due to an ankle sprain. The Chiefs were forced to dig deeper on the depth chart.

The specifics were confirmed post-game by the Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid.

”Alright, got a couple of injuries here. Bryan Cook sprained his right ankle. Jawaan Taylor hurt his right tricep there. Had a strain of that. Josh Simmons hurt his wrist there. So, we’ll have to see how those things recover,” Reid added.

The Chiefs were without Simmons in the second half.

“Chiefs LT Josh Simmons has a cast on his left wrist, and his arm is in a sling,” the Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney reported.

As per reports, his injury was worse than originally thought. Losing Simmons could be a long-term setback. The worst part of his injury is that it seems to have been caused by friendly fire from a chip block by RB Kareem Hunt.

The steady right tackle, Taylor, who has never missed a game because of an injury in his seven-year career, exited in the second quarter and did not return. His absence adds stress to an offensive line that was already without G Trey Smith. Without him, they lack stability on the right side, and protection schemes become more complicated ahead.

Cook’s ankle sprain took place during that second-half defensive effort. Kansas City’s secondary had really struggled up until that point, and the injury to Cook was forcing rotations that made matters even worse.

He is a key cog in both the deep coverage structure and run-support responsibilities for Kansas City. Thus, any missed time would leave the unit exposed during a critical stretch of the season. These injuries didn’t occur in a vacuum; the result of a particularly physical contest where Simmons got hurt on a pass-protection rep, Taylor during a power-rush engagement, and Cook while closing on a ball carrier.

The Chiefs battled hard with patchwork lineups thereafter, but the attrition simply proved too much, and Dallas capitalized late to secure the win.

Chiefs’ future amid injury concerns

The Chiefs now sit at 6-6, derailing their chances for the playoffs. Moving forward, they might be without their three key player. In Week 14, the Chiefs will face the Houston Texans, who boast Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, who have combined for 21.5 sacks and 35 QB hits.

It is a hard task to protect Mahomes under those circumstances. More broadly, the injuries threaten to compromise the Chiefs’ broader identity. Forcing Jaylon Moore and Wanya Morris into both tackle spots puts them at the mercy of elite pressure, as neither player is capable of sustaining success against it.

It would neuter deep passing concepts, forcing Kansas City into quicker, more conservative plays, something directly opposite to what they need. Defensively, a potentially absent Cook weakens a secondary that has shown several cracks over the past few weeks.

Cook’s injury leaves Kansas City vulnerable to breakdowns in communication, missed assignments, and decreased support against explosive passing attacks. For a team that has leaned heavily on the defense to make up for struggles offensively, losing Cook can be a hazardous setback.

The Chiefs’ season now hangs by a thread. With little room for error remaining on their schedule, the injuries to Simmons, Taylor, and Cook present steep hurdles that might be too steep to clear.

And with postseason odds plummeting already following the defeat to the Cowboys, Kansas City now confronts the sobering reality that its playoff chances no longer depend entirely on performance but also on the return dates of three key players whose absences might well define the rest of their season.