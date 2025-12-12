Chiefs Owner Erupts Against Home Fans as Daughter Gracie Hunt’s Career Decision Becomes Eye Sore for Kansas City

Kansas City found itself in the middle of unexpected drama after Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner, revealed her latest career move on Instagram. She shared a video with her followers, announcing that she will serve as the FIFA World Cup 2026 Hospitality Captain for the tournament coming to Kansas City.

The announcement drew instant attention across social media. But some home fans questioned her connection to the city and her role in representing local culture. That criticism did not sit well with Chiefs owner’s wife, Tavia Hunt, who quickly stepped in to defend her daughter.

“She lived in Overland Park, was Miss Kansas USA, and has split time in Kansas City since she was born. Half her family lives in Lee’s Summit 🤷🏼‍♀,” she replied when one fan claimed Gracie was not even from Kansas City.

Another commenter suggested Gracie was an unreliable cultural representative. Once again, Tavia replied, highlighting her daughter’s global soccer experience.

“She’s been to every World Cup since 2010. She’s played the game since she could toddle. She’s hosted soccer clinics in Africa, Mexico, Brazil, USA. I’d say she’s the perfect ambassador for the sport in every way. 😘,” she wrote.

To Tavia, her daughter is the ideal ambassador to represent Kansas City on the International stage.

In the video she shared, Gracie expressed her pride in hosting what she referred to as the biggest sporting event. She even promised to showcase the culture and energy that make this city special. It feels like a full-circle moment for the Hunt family, as they have had a huge impact on American Soccer. Her grandfather, Lamar Hunt Sr., received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the United States Soccer Foundation.

While hosting the World Cup matches, it will be known as the Kansas City Stadium. It will host six matches in total, out of which four will be in the group stage, and the rest two will be in the knockout stages. Argentina, the defending champions, will take to the pitch in what Gracie referred to as the Paris of the Plains.

However, before any of that takes place the Kansas City will still host the two home games for the Chiefs, with the upcoming clash with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It had been a difficult run for the Chiefs, with a 6-7 record.

While the Hunt family was fighting its online trolls, the Chiefs were staring down at a real challenge: the Chiefs might miss the postseason opportunity for the first time in Mahomes’ era.

Chiefs’ Play-off Hopes

A disappointing 20-10 loss to the Houston Texans dropped Kansas City to a 6-7 record, and with one glance at the playoff math, things don’t get any easier.

Per the New York Times Playoff Simulator, the Chiefs have only a 12% chance of sneaking into the playoffs, with four games remaining. With the AFC West now out of reach, it leaves only the wild card as their only realistic chance.

They need to be consistent in all four matchups, which has been an issue with them this year.

With Mahomes and Andy Reid at the helm, many would expect a rebound in 2026, even if Kansas City doesn’t make the playoffs. However, in reality, it’s more complicated. The Chiefs are projected to be $43.7 million over the salary cap next year with 37 players under contract, which will force them to make some difficult decisions.

However, they can surely bounce back with proper planning.