Chiefs Owner’s Wife Sends Public Message on Travis Kelce Amid KC Reporter’s Eruption Against TE’s Behavior

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce’s recent numbers tell a quieter story as Kansas City navigates an unusually uneven stretch.

Tavia Hunt’s public gesture added context during a week where Kelce’s name dominated local conversations.

A KC reporter’s criticism sharpened the spotlight, raising questions that extend beyond one postgame decision.

Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce has received a major off-field honor, being nominated as the Chiefs’ representative for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for the second year in a row. The nomination was celebrated by the Chiefs organization, with team owner Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia Hunt, sharing her strong support on Instagram, asking fans to vote. Following the Chiefs’ Christmas party, she posted:

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Such a special Chiefs Christmas party—nothing better than being together with our families to celebrate faith, family, and football. 🎄❤️ Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make it such a special occasion.”

She further focused on Kelce as she added, “Congratulations to Travis Kelce on being the Chiefs’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, an honor so well deserved. You can vote for Travis by posting on X using #WPMOYChallenge + #TravisKelce, or by visiting NFL.com/manoftheyear. ❤️💛”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tavia Hunt (@taviahunt) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for both their excellence on the field and their extensive, impactful charitable work in their communities. Kelce’s nomination stems from his significant dedication to giving back through his Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation. Since founding the non-profit organization in 2015, Kelce has worked tirelessly to “empower disadvantaged youth to achieve success.”

The 36-year-old was first named the Chiefs’ nominee for the 2024 season, when the award ultimately went to Arik Armstead of the Jacksonville Jaguars. On February 5, Travis Kelce was named one of the 32 league-wide finalists for the award, which recognizes his outstanding contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be unveiled later that same night at NFL Honors in San Francisco, just before Super Bowl 60. But for now, beyond the awards galore, there’s something that’s bothering the media.

Why is Kelce not appearing before them?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Chiefs’ reporters aren’t very thrilled with Travis Kelce avoiding the media

The Kansas City Chiefs are struggling. After losing 20-10 to the Houston Texans, their record is now 6 wins and 7 losses, and people are criticizing them more than ever. It seems like Travis is taking the team’s struggles very personally. He’s been avoiding the media after games, especially after losses.

Pete Mundo, a host on the radio show 710 KCMO, is upset about this. He publicly challenged Travis Kelce, saying it’s “childish” and shows a “lack of leadership” to keep skipping interviews after losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two weeks ago, we get his Mahomes ‘Kermit the Frog’ impression after they beat the Colts. They win, he’s in a good mood, he’ll talk. But once again, after his worst game of the season, and with the season on the brink, he can’t give a few basic quotes? Something as simple as, ‘We’ve gotta play better,’ or ‘We won’t give up on the season,'” he stated.

Mundo argues that because Travis Kelce is one of the team’s biggest stars and a longtime veteran, he should be setting a better example, especially since other players talk to the media. Kelce’s actions actually go against the league’s rules. Most players are required to speak to the media after every game and also be available for interviews once during the days leading up to a game. Players who ignore this rule can be fined.

On top of the media avoidance, Kelce is having one of the worst seasons of his career. For comparison, by this point last season, he had already amassed 97 catches for 823 yards, highlighting his current drop in production. For now, the decline has shifted attention squarely onto how Kelce responds next.