Travis Kelce Reflects on Major Career Regret as Chiefs Owner Confirms Stance on TE’s Retirement

Essentials Inside The Story Kelce regrets a rookie-contract interception, credits Alex Smith for reframing it

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt believes Kelce still has elite talent for 2026

Kelce posted 76 catches and 5 TDs in 2025 despite team struggles

Even future Hall of Famers have moments they wish they could take back, and for Travis Kelce, one ‘bonehead’ play from his early years still stings more than any recent loss. During the off-season, Kelce made a guest appearance on the “Monday Morning with Mitch” show, where he reunited with his former teammate and quarterback, Alex Smith, and shared a major career regret where about a time he mis-threw the ball.

“I remember a game in New York where you threw me the ball that I kind of gung ho’d the whole situation, threw it 40 yards down the field to somebody I wasn’t supposed to,” Kelce said. “Bonehead move. Interception, fourth quarter, game on the line. I just lost the game for the team in my mind. You come over to me as I’m hanging my head. You tap me on the chest, and you go, ‘Dude, just think of it like a punt. You’re playing field position.’”

The regret came from an incident that took place while Kelce was still on his rookie contract. In the podcast, Kelce took a moment to thank Smith for his leadership. He specifically recalled a game against the New York Giants in 2017 where Kelce attempted his first career pass. He threw a deep interception in the fourth quarter with the game on the line. Naturally, TK felt like he had single-handedly lost the game for the team, but Smith’s reaction changed his entire outlook.

Kelce and Alex spent five seasons together from 2013 to 2017, until Smith joined the Washington Redskins in early 2018. Back then, Smith approached a dejected Kelce and told him to think of the interception as a punt that helped with field position.

Kelce noted that this kind of support was typical for Smith, whose resilience was later proven when he returned to football after a life-threatening leg injury. Even though Smith retired in 2020, his influence clearly still plays a huge role. Kelce’s mindset, shaped by Smith’s example, hasn’t gone unnoticed off the field either, with the Chiefs owner believing there’s still plenty of fire left in him.

Chiefs owner believes Kelce still has more talent left in him

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is officially hoping to see Travis Kelce back on the field for the 2026 season. This comes after a challenging year for the franchise, which missed the playoffs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. As the team prepares for roster changes, the biggest question involves Kelce’s future.

While retirement rumors have followed the 36-year-old for several seasons, Hunt believes the future Hall of Famer still has plenty of talent left to help the team bounce back.

“He had another great year, maybe not on par with where he was four or five years ago,” Hunt said Tuesday on “Good Morning Football.” “But still had over 800 yards, and was really one of the leaders on the offensive side of the ball for us. So, there’s no doubt in my mind that he can still play. We’re trying to be respectful and let him have the time that he needs to make a decision.”

Despite the rumors of a decline, Kelce actually showed signs of improvement last year after a dedicated preseason focused on his speed and agility. He finished the 2025 season with 76 catches and five receiving touchdowns (two more than 2024), proving he can still be Mahomes’ most reliable target.

