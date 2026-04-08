Clark Hunt’s Wife Sends Emotional Message as Chiefs Part Ways With 7 Cheerleaders

Essentials Inside The Story Seven veteran cheerleaders have officially announced their retirement

The Chiefs are hosting auditions for the cheerleaders as they head into 2026

The finalists' announcement will be made on April 20

The chaos of the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium is usually for Patrick Mahomes and the team’s pursuit of another championship. But this week, the focus is on the sidelines, catching the attention of Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia Hunt. As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the upcoming cheerleading auditions, the organization is parting ways with seven veteran cheerleaders who have officially announced their retirement.

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These seven women have been far more than just performers; they have served as dedicated ambassadors for Kansas City. Whether they were motivating and cheering for the players from the sidelines or building connections with the community, their impact has resonated well beyond their planned choreography.

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Clark’s wife, Tavia, took a moment to share her gratitude for the retiring members. “Bittersweet seeing this group step into a new chapter 🤍 They’ve brought so much heart, energy, and grace to the sidelines and will truly be missed. Grateful for all they’ve given to the Kansas City Chiefs family ❤️💛”

To honor their commitment, the Chief’s official cheerleading Instagram account gave a tribute to these veterans, “The end of an era for 7 of our incredible CCs ❤️ Thank you for the endless laughs, connections made, and for pouring your hearts and souls into this team. Each of you have left a lasting legacy, and we cannot wait to see what your next chapters hold!”

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The post celebrated their tenure with the team: Katie for her six years, Morgan for her five years, Ari and Sadie for four years, Jadyn and Maddie for three years, and Daisia for two years of service as a cheerleader for the team.

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While the organization celebrates its departing veterans, the search for the next generation of Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders is already underway. The audition process has reached its next phase, with official registrations now closed.

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Candidates who have passed the online interviews and video submissions on April 6 will now move on to the semifinals, scheduled for April 10.

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The competition will then move into its next phase, involving a series of virtual interviews scheduled between April 14th and April 17th. Here, the candidates will have the chance to showcase their personality and professionalism.

This leads to the highly anticipated announcement of the finalists on April 20th. These top contenders will then travel to Kansas City for a rigorous, in-person finals weekend held from May 1st through May 3rd. And while Kansas City is currently undergoing the auditions, the retiring cheerleaders had a message of their own to share with everyone.

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Sadie, Morgan, and others react to the Chiefs’ retirement announcement

It is the end of an era for the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleading squad as seven iconic members officially hang up their vibrant red uniforms. While fans are flooding social media with love and congratulations, the retiring cheerleaders themselves have taken a moment to look back on their journey and share some emotional final words.

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Sadie Harmon wrote, underneath the post, “ What an honor it is to love something so much. My life is forever changed from this program and from the amazing leaders, teammates, and mentors. I can’t wait to watch the next CCs fill these skirts with memories and friendships. ❤️🥹”

Surely enough, they are equally excited to see who will come in to fill the space they left behind. Sadie also highlighted how much her career and the people around her have helped shape who she is today.

Jadyn Chrisman wrote, “What an honor it is to retire next to these incredible women🥹 I feel so blessed to have been a part of this team & organization that I’ve adored since I was a kid❤️ I cannot wait to be the biggest cheerleader for the cheerleaders!!!!”

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Jadyn is proud to retire with such wonderful women after turning her dream of cheerleading for the NFL a reality.

Meanwhile, Morgan added, “I am incredibly grateful for this team and organization. So many amazing memories over the last 5 years. Thankful for every moment, teammate, & staff! There is nothing like Chiefs Cheer! Cheering on the future CCs!!! 🥹🫶🏻”

The Chiefs are one of the best teams in the organisation. So, being a part of the team, Morgan witnessed numerous ups and downs and feels a sense of pride.

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Daisia Sanders also added a comment, “ @chiefs kingdom, I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you… but wait, we’re not done, let’s go to New Orleans!!😏🫡 #superbowl.”

Even though Daisia has decided to retire, she still believes that 2026 is the year of the Chiefs.

The rest of the comments were from their teammates and fans, as one wrote, “CC Legends. Love you all so much.”

While it is always sad to see familiar faces leave the sidelines, these women leave behind a legacy of hard work, passion, and sisterhood as they move on to focus on a new chapter of their lives. They aren’t just moving on; they are becoming the newest and loudest fans of the program they helped build.