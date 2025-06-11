Chiefs Confirm Multiple Coaching Changes as Andy Reid’s Asset Announces Retirement Days Before Mandatory Minicamp

Andy Reid might not be ready to call it quits, but the gears of transition are already turning behind the scenes in Kansas City. “I enjoy being around the guys. I enjoy the football games,” he said during Super Bowl week, while adding that he is still the HC in 2025. However, he might not have his band together with a little reshuffling.

Veteran special-teams coach Andy Hill officially stepped away from the game. Hill, who joined Kansas City in 2020 after more than two decades at Missouri, helped the Chiefs secure two Super Bowl wins and four appearances during his tenure. His departure marks the first major retirement under Reid since the dynasty’s peak began.

“Thank you for helping us make our special teams extra special, Coach Hill. Congratulations on a well-earned retirement!” The Chiefs’ official X post read. But this relationship goes way back. Far beyond Kansas City’s winning streak. Before he joined Andy Reid’s staff, Hill was already tied to Chiefs assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

The two go back to the mid-1990s at Missouri, when Toub was finishing Hill’s basement for extra cash. “So far, so good,” Hill joked from that very same basement back in 2020 in a zoom call after the Chiefs hired him.

But this is where the whole reshuffle began. Hill’s exit created an opening, and the Chiefs didn’t look far to fill it. Porter Ellett. One of Reid’s most trusted lieutenants, he was moved from assistant running backs coach to assistant special teams coach under Dave Toub. Ellett’s journey—from BYU and Goldman Sachs to becoming Reid’s “left-hand man”—is well documented. The timing of this move, especially after another Super Bowl run, isn’t random. It could mean Reid is prepping Ellett for more down the line. And with Hill out, Toub may lean heavily on someone with Ellett’s precision and adaptability.

To keep the offensive continuity intact, the Chiefs brought back Mark DeLeone to fill Ellett’s old role. DeLeone coached in Kansas City from 2013 to 2018 and spent the last season in Baltimore. His return speaks to Reid’s playbook of promoting from within and keeping familiar voices around Patrick Mahomes. But with longtime lieutenants moving around—or out—this isn’t just business as usual. It’s careful planning beneath the surface.

Andy Reid, of course, isn’t going anywhere just yet. And you can believe Clark Hunt isn’t rushing him out either: “I’m sure he’ll share it with me before he shares it with everyone else.” For now, Reid still has the wheel. But inside the building, the pieces are shifting, and revenge season doesn’t wait for anyone.

Andy Reid wants to get back on the perch again!

SB LIX scenes: Andy Reid looked uncharacteristically handcuffed on the sideline, especially against a defense he knows better than most. And yet, “Reid did not have an answer,” as SI put it, against a revenge-hungry Eagles’ defense. So, now what? Kowing Big Red, he, obviouly, wasn’t taking the defeat as ‘it’.

That’s where tearing the tool down comes in. Let’s start with the offensive line—which, to put it mildly, didn’t hold up. Patrick Mahomes was sacked more than ever before. So, Reid had to go conservative, protecting Mahomes with quick throws and limited reads. But that’s not his style. That’s not the Kansas City offense we’ve come to expect. To get back to it, they’ve upgraded in the trenches, both through the draft and with experienced signings.

And then there’s the wide receiver room. Last year was a rotation of “who’s available?” Xavier Worthy stood out in the wreckage, stepping up as a rookie with 638 yards and six touchdowns. He was that spark late in the year, the one guy who seemed to play without hesitation.

Now, with Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown both expected to be healthy and involved, the trio might finally give Mahomes the kind of weapons he can trust on all three levels. Deep shots, intermediate windows, YAC—this group has the potential for it all.The old magic? It’s still there. Reid just needs the right stage to light the fuse again.