“Didn’t Know if It Was Gonna Last”: Travis Kelce Issues Response After Prince Willaims’ Desire to Kick Him Out of Taylor Swift Photo

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had already made their relationship public when they started seeing each other, but it wasn’t until June 2024 that Swift shared a photo with Kelce on her official Instagram account. The picture carried added significance, featuring Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, alongside the couple.

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During his recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, William was asked whether he understood the picture’s significance. The Prince of Wales responded with a joke, revealing that he had actually been trying to get Kelce out of the selfie.

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“I wasn’t until recently. I hadn’t appreciated the significance — and actually, I was trying to move him out of the photo,” William joked. “But Travis kept coming back in, and I couldn’t work out why he kept coming back in. I was trying to move him out so it was just me and Taylor and the children.”

Now, Travis Kelce has reacted to William’s comments. During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis and his brother, Jason, discussed William’s comments, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared his side of the story.

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“I was just a boyfriend at that point,” said Kelce on the New Heights podcast. “I wasn’t her husband yet, you know. You don’t really know if it was going to last, so it’s kind of getting you to just move out of the way real quick, so we can keep this photo forever.”

At the same time, Jason joked that he has asked his New Heights team to remove Kelce from the picture, as the tight end volunteered. Subsequently, Travis was removed from the selfie, leaving Swift, William, and his children in the picture. That prompted Kelce to wonder whether he could ship this picture to William at Buckingham Palace.

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“I gotta ship that to him,” said Travis Kelce. “Just send it to Buckingham Palace. You think it’ll get to him.”

On June 21, 2024, Prince William attended Taylor’s Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The concert coincided with his 42nd birthday. After the show, the group met Swift alongside Kelce backstage, who was dating Swift back then.

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Swift subsequently shared a selfie featuring herself, William, George, Charlotte and Kelce on Instagram, as the caption read:

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝.”

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William’s official account also shared a photograph from the meeting, but that image featured Swift with William and his children, without Kelce. That said, what started as a seemingly ordinary celebrity selfie has now given Kelce and William a playful story to look back on. And with Travis willing to send the edited version to Buckingham Palace, the joke may not be over just yet.