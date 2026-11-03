“Fake, Frauds, Fugazi”: FOX Host Rips Into Patrick Mahomes & Co. After Failing Against Real Competition

When the 2026 NFL schedule was released, the Kansas City Chiefs had the league’s fifth-toughest strength of schedule, with their opponents combining for a 155-134 home and away record in 2025 and a .536 winning percentage. Despite that, many believed Kansas City had a relatively easy start to the season. What initially seemed like an assumption based on the schedule has gained traction following the Chiefs’ recent performances.

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For context, Kansas City opened the 2026 season with five consecutive wins against the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers. However, the Chiefs have since dropped back-to-back games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Broncos on the road. Those losses have prompted Fox Sports’ Rob Parker to question the team’s credentials, even going as far as calling the Chiefs frauds for failing to compete against stronger opponents.

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“I think the Kansas City Chiefs, and I know a lot of people wanted to jump on the bandwagon and say, ‘Oh, they’re back, and they’re great,’ and all of the other stuff that comes with it,” said Parker on FOX’s The Odd Couple with Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington. “But I’m convinced after watching the last couple of weeks that they’re not the team that people thought they were. The Kansas City Chiefs are frauds. They’re fugazi. Is there another F I can find?

“Andy Reid should be fired. No, that part I’ll take away. Fake. Frauds. Fugazi. That is what the Kansas City Chiefs are. And phonies with an F.”

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Kansas City suffered a disappointing 20-3 loss to the Seahawks in Week 7, failing to reach the end zone throughout the game. A week later, the Chiefs got off to a strong start against Denver and even held a fourth-quarter lead, but Patrick Mahomes and company couldn’t hold on, eventually falling 28-24. Parker, meanwhile, pointed to the team’s struggles in both matchups as evidence behind his criticism.

“Two weeks ago, they scored three points and were never in the red zone. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were never in the red zone,” he added. “I thought they had the ultimate running back. Now, they’re good to go. All they had to do was add a running game, and now you can’t stop Patrick. Three points, never in the red zone against Seattle in a 20-3 loss.

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“Then the Broncos…they (Chiefs) blown 11 points. 80-and-2 in Patrick Mahomes era. They never gave it up. They gave it up like a $2 w***e on Sunday. That’s what they did. And now the two best teams they played, they’re 0-2. This was the Chiefs up a year ago when they didn’t make the playoffs.”

Against the Seahawks, the Chiefs had one of the worst offensive performances in Patrick Mahomes’ era. The quarterback completed 19-of-33 for 165 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, and had multiple unwanted records to his name. For starters, the Chiefs failed to reach the red zone for the first time in Mahomes era in his 153 starts, including postseason.

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Kansas City managed just 213 total yards, its lowest output in a regular-season game with Mahomes as the starting quarterback. The Chiefs also recorded only 11 first downs, another career low for the team with Mahomes under center. To make matters worse, their three-point total tied for the fewest they have scored in a game with him as the starter.

Meanwhile, running back Kenneth Walker III entered the matchup as the league’s leading rusher but struggled against his former team, finishing with just 36 rushing yards. In the process, Seattle extended its streak to 36 games without allowing a 100-yard rusher, including the postseason, setting a new franchise record.

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Coming off the loss, the Chiefs were certainly looking to avoid another offensive letdown. Against the Broncos, Kansas City moved the ball effectively and built a comfortable lead but ultimately failed to close out the game. The Chiefs were up 24-13 early in the fourth quarter before Denver cut the deficit to three with a touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Nate Adkins, followed by a successful two-point conversion to Jaylen Waddle.

Denver subsequently scored another touchdown through rookie running back Jonah Coleman, who caught a 51-yard pass before scoring on a five-yard run. The Broncos took a 28-24 lead with 1:56 remaining.

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Before the game, Mahomes had an 80-2 record in games where Kansas City led by at least 10 points in the fourth quarter, including postseason games. However, the record became 80-3 after a late fourth-quarter penalty.

Kansas City still had an opportunity to win after Denver took the lead. Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field, and they reached Denver’s one-yard line with four seconds remaining. However, A false-start penalty pushed Kansas City back five yards. On the subsequent play, Mahomes was sacked by defensive tackle Malcolm Roach on fourth-and-goal. The sack ended the game, preserving Denver’s 28-24 win.

And as that happened, the back-to-back losses to the Seahawks and the Broncos received significant criticism, prompting Rob Parker to call out the team, as the Chiefs struggled to perform against the stronger teams.