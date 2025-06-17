Chiefs Fans Bid Final Goodbye to Legend After Unexpected Retirement Announcement of 35-Year Employee

When The Athletic profiled Dan Meers back in 2020, it was a time capsule. Meers was KC Wolf. A high-fiving, hip-shaking, ATV-riding embodiment of joy in red and gold. From wedding cameos to school assemblies, charity gigs to international appearances, the man inside the fur made sure fans always left with a smile. Back then, the idea of Meers walking away from the Chiefs’ mascot job felt almost unthinkable. KC Wolf was Kansas City.

As The Athletic back then, he knew every stitch, every curve, every oversized quirk of that suit. KC Wolf? He’s got 85-inch hips, size 23 sneakers, and a soft brown unibrow that’s seen decades of touchdowns and heartbreak. Dan Meers knows it all—because he was ‘it’. Until he decided to walk away from the job after 35 years.

And it couldn’t have been a more poetic last dance. While Andrew Johnson—the same wide-eyed fifth grader Meers once pulled from a Missouri elementary crowd—was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame as TORO of the Houston Texans, Meers quietly prepared for the final scene of his own career arc. The passing of the torch moment. Johnson himself said it best: “I owe everything to Dan.”

On June 17, National Mascot Day, the inevitable became official. The Chiefs announced that Dan Meers after 35 years, 375 games, five Super Bowls, and more than 10,000 appearances, will retire as KC Wolf on July 1. “Dan Meers has been the heart and soul behind KC Wolf for 35 years,” Clark Hunt said. “His deep connection to the Kansas City community has made him a beloved figure to generations of Chiefs fans.” The team plans to honor Meers by sharing a highlight reel of KC Wolf’s greatest moments in the coming weeks.

Meers’ résumé reads like a masterclass in longevity. He took the field in Berlin, Tokyo, Monterrey, Frankfurt, and London. He was there for all five of Kansas City’s Super Bowl runs. All the while he also mentored a generation of mascots. Turned his own lifetime achievement award, and somehow managed to keep his energy through three-hour games in a 35-pound suit. “To say I’m a blessed man is an understatement,” Meers said. “I have memories and stories that will last me a lifetime.”

The Chiefs’ official Instagram handle posted pics of KC Wolf and Dan Meers with a caption that read: “Today’s a big day for the man behind the mask, and not just because it’s National Mascot Day. After 35 years as KC Wolf, Dan Meers will be officially hanging up the suit. Dan has been an integral part of Chiefs Kingdom for over three decades and has cemented himself as one of the best mascots of all time! Stay tuned, as we’ll be sharing some of our favorite KC Wolf moments in the coming weeks before his official retirement on July 1.”

His story won’t end on the sidelines. Meers will remain with the Chiefs as a consultant and backup mascot while continuing his work as a motivational speaker and author. And yes, the search for the next KC Wolf is already underway.

The Chiefs Kingdom gives a final lap of honor to KC Wolf

It was never just about dancing in a 35-pound suit. “God didn’t put us on this Earth to make a living, He put us here to make an impact,” Dan Meers once said. And boy, did he take that mission personally. From weddings and baby announcements to Super Bowls and speaking engagements in Tanzania, his reach went far beyond the end zones.

So it’s no surprise the reactions came pouring in. One fan recalled a surreal moment: “Got a nice photo with him… the gentleman was in a lift with other mascots and got out to do it, and it’s a moment I will treasure forever.” Just imagine! Even mid-elevator ride, in full KC Wolf gear, he’d hop out just to give someone a memory that would last a lifetime. The man sure did embraced a WOLF, but he made it human.

Others kept it simple, but heartfelt. “Thank you, Dan. Enjoy your future endeavors.” It’s the kind of line you save for someone who’s more than just part of the show. Meers has done everything! From inspiring kids at school assemblies: sometimes even breaking mascot “code” to show his real face. To writing books that turned injury and adversity into lessons. Wolves Can’t Fly. It was more of a metaphor than a book for bouncing back. Something Meers lived through after a severe stunt injury in 2013.

Then came the tribute that hit hardest: “After 35 unforgettable years, the heart behind the fur takes his final bow. Dan Meers didn’t just wear the KC Wolf suit — he was the spirit of the Kingdom… Legends don’t retire. They live on in every roar.” And they weren’t wrong. With accolades like the Mascot Hall of Fame, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, and more than 10,000 appearances across 38 states and 12 countries, Meers made the job his!

And finally, one fan nailed it in four words: “Big (literally) shoes to fill!!!” Which, if you’ve seen KC Wolf’s size 23 kicks, might be the most factual thing ever typed online. But beyond the sneakers and stunts, Meers left behind something even bigger. A legacy stitched in faith, purpose, and Zubaz pants. As KC Wolf takes his final lap, the Kingdom salutes the man who turned a goofy mascot into a generational icon.