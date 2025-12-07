Former Chiefs Star Issues Warning to ‘Jokers’ in Houston as Andy Reid Makes Roster Change

Essentials Inside The Story Are the Houston Texans an easy game for the Chiefs?

The Chiefs have been struggling the entire season.

Andy Reid shakes up the roster ahead of their Week 14 game.

The Kansas City Chiefs sit at 6–6 and are fighting to stay alive, but ahead of their crucial Week 14 showdown with the 7–5 Houston Texans, a former Chiefs standout has issued a blunt warning. With freezing temperatures set to hit Arrowhead Stadium, former Kansas City tight end Jason Dunn claims that the Texans are on a difficult run.

“It’s tough, baby. That is tough. That is tough. Them jokers down there in Houston do they do not like that type of weather at all,” he said on Chiefs Concern.

Andy Reid and his team have been fighting inconsistency and some internal frustration all year, but their cold-weather home-field advantage remains one of the toughest tasks in the league, as cold-weather football is a different world, especially for teams that are used to warm climates.

The Weather Channel officially warned that Sunday night’s game will feature below-freezing temperatures and brisk winds.

“This one has a playoff feel, as the Texans are hot, but still trailing two other teams in their division while the Chiefs are strangely 6-6 and fighting to stay in the wild card hunt,” the weather channel said.

For Houston, a team built indoors, this represents perhaps their toughest environmental obstacle of the season.

Recent cold snaps have clearly shocked even Texans players themselves. Marcus Dash, the host, also added a reference to a post from former Houston RB Dameon Pierce.

“I think I saw Dameon Pierce, who also played for Houston for a while. He posted a picture of his like weather app and he posted on his Instagram story saying, ‘Oh my god, like this this is nuts,’ ” he added.

That reaction is exactly why he believes the elements strongly favor Kansas City.

On the Texans’ side, quarterback C.J. Stroud is not downplaying the conditions but insists he’s built for it.

“I think I’m still kind of used to it. I mean, it wasn’t that long ago to where I was playing in the cold [at Ohio State], so I try my best to stay warm,” the Ohio State product said. Stroud further added that the real challenge isn’t the game itself, but the downtime. ”I mean, for some guys, maybe, but I’m grateful that I went to Ohio State and played in some of the environments.

The schedule sets up for a dramatic collision-course meeting between a desperate Chiefs team that’s back against the wall and a Texans team on a four-game winning streak, trying to solidify their playoff position. While much of the talk has gone toward Patrick Mahomes vs. C.J. Stroud, Dunn says the real storyline will be the bitter cold and whether Houston can survive it.

Andy Reid makes the roster change

Kansas City is all set to face the Texans; however, head coach Andy Reid has made a few significant roster moves. Among the three transactions announced by the Chiefs on Saturday, the team placed defensive back Christian Roland-Wallace on injured reserve.

Already ruled out due to a back injury, Roland-Wallace will miss at least the next four games. His absence will take a rotational defensive piece away from an already inconsistent unit.

The Chiefs activated veteran safety Mike Edwards. Edwards previously stepped in during the Thanksgiving loss to Dallas and is expected to reprise a similar role. His experience could prove valuable as Kansas City tries to contain Stroud, Nico Collins, and a Texans offense that thrives on precision.

Kansas City’s third move was to elevate practice-squad guard C.J. Hanson for his final regular-season elevation. Hanson has already been active twice this year and provides depth to the Chiefs.