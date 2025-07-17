How Many NFL Games Will Rashee Rice Be Suspended For? All About Chiefs WR’s Legal Troubles

It’s been months since Rashee Rice’s offseason derailed in a blur of headlines, and yet the dust refuses to settle. After the 119 mph Dallas crash that left multiple people injured, the fallout stretched beyond the wreckage. Victims filed lawsuits—one seeking $10 million for brain trauma and other injuries, another over $1 million. Felony charges soon followed. Eight in total. As the cases dragged and the 2025 season crept closer, Rice’s future in Kansas City remained a massive question mark. And now?

A Dallas County judge just sentenced Rice to five years of probation and 30 days of jail time. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. “ESPN sources: A Dallas County judge just sentenced Chiefs WR Rashee Rice to five years probation and 30 days of jail time that can be served during those five years stemming for his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason,” Schefter reported. “Now that the judge has ruled, the NFL can expedite its disciplinary process and Rice is likely to receive a multi-game suspension.”

Though the Kansas City team hasn’t released any official statement, if the reports are accurate, the Chiefs‘ wideout may get a suspension of 2-4 games. It’s still not confirmed, but it’s likely for him to get suspended for 2-3 games.