Is Selena Gomez a Kansas City Chiefs Fan? Taylor Swift’s BFF Attends Texans Game at Arrowhead

Taylor Swift wasn’t the only superstar at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday. Her longtime friend and pop star Selena Gomez joined her in the suite, turning the Chiefs–Texans matchup into a full-on celebrity event. The two were spotted cheering together as Kansas City, sitting at 6–6, battled Houston in a tight 10–10 game.

Swift and Gomez’s appearance instantly sparked fan buzz by making it the ultimate BFF goal. While Gomez hasn’t been known as a Chiefs fan, her support for Swift, and the team by extension, made headlines as the pair lit up Arrowhead.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!