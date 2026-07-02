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“It’s The Soul”: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Gets Emotional Talking About What Arrowhead Stadium Truly Means to Him

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 2, 2026 | 3:14 PM EDT

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“It’s The Soul”: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Gets Emotional Talking About What Arrowhead Stadium Truly Means to Him

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 2, 2026 | 3:14 PM EDT

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Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs don’t have much time left at the historic Arrowhead Stadium before they leave following the 2030 season. It’s the venue where the Chiefs built one of the greatest modern dynasties in NFL history under head coach Andy Reid, with Mahomes emerging as one of the league’s premier quarterbacks. So, when Flaunt Magazine asked Mahomes to describe the soul of Arrowhead, the Chiefs star didn’t hesitate to share exactly how he feels.

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“I think you said it perfectly. It’s the soul,” Mahomes said. “You can tell the wins, the losses, the tears of joy, the tears of hurt that all occurred in that stadium. Whenever I step on that football field [at Arrowhead Stadium], I have all that with me. I have all that passion, I have all that loyalty.”

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Patrick Mahomes plays in the same stadium where legends like Len Dawson, Derrick Thomas, and Tony Gonzalez played. The Chiefs have been playing their home games at Arrowhead since 1972. The fans, meanwhile, have endured all the highs and lows of the franchise for over half a century before Mahomes changed the franchise’s trajectory.

The Chiefs didn’t win a single home playoff game at Arrowhead from January 1994 until January 2019. In between, they endured multiple playoff losses at Arrowhead, including the 1995 Divisional loss to the Indianapolis Colts after they finished 13-3, the 1997 Divisional Loss to the Denver Broncos, the 2003 loss to the Colts, and more.

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That drought ended when Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to a 31-13win over the Colts in the AFC Divisional Round in January 2019, and marked the team’s first playoff win at home in over two decades. This was also the first time that the Kansas City Chiefs hosted an AFC Championship Game.

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Since then, Arrowhead has become the center of the Chiefs’ dynasty. It has hosted multiple AFC Championship games and is the launching point for multiple Super Bowl championship seasons. In fact, Andy Reid has described the stadium as the 12th man for the Chiefs.

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“Yeah, well, listen, this is one of the all-time good venues in the National Football League, so we’ve got great fans, and they are loud, man,” the head coach said. “I mean they get after it and they are like a 12th man, and we appreciate that, every minute of it.”

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But last year, the Chiefs agreed to leave Arrowhead to play in a new $3 billion domed stadium that will be built across the Kansas-Missouri state line. The new stadium is expected to be ready before the start of the 2031 season. And while the Chiefs will surely move to a new stadium, Arrowhead will always remain a centerpiece for the Chiefs’ dynasty.

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Keshav Pareek

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Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

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Antra Koul

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