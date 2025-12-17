Jim Harbaugh Reveals Struggles in Facing Patrick Mahomes Before Praying for Chiefs QB’s Recovery

Essentials Inside The Story Jim Harbaugh knew stopping Patrick Mahomes is never simple, hence, he made a plan

Kansas City’s season struggles collided with another tough outing

Everything changed late, turning a routine matchup into a moment that reshaped the Chiefs’ future

For NFL defensive coordinators, game-planning for Patrick Mahomes is a week-long nightmare. For Jim Harbaugh, that nightmare just became a harsh reality, but even he couldn’t have predicted the devastating turn it would take.

The Jim Harbaugh, answered directly when asked on the Dan Patrick Show about the Chargers’ defense against Mahomes and how they planned to defend him, especially since Mahomes is playing with his footwork similar to previous years but running with added frequency.

“You got to be coordinated with all five or four or six or seven rushers every single play. And he [Mahomes] still finds ways to make the impossible possible,” he said.

However, this season has not been great for the Kansas City Chiefs, with a 6-8 record, but one can’t take them lightly. Ahead of the Chargers’ game, they knew that the Red Army could bounce back.

Imago Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“They had adversity in the offensive line, different combinations, really good players out, but the guys stepped in, and the Chiefs are still operating at a very high level,” he added.

Playing Mahomes is more than just playing one QB; it is about an offense that has come to be known as one that can still be effective even in tough circumstances. This made the Chargers face a version of Mahomes who could beat them with both his arm and his legs.

“You try to contain him,” Harbaugh said when the host asked him if they tried to force Mahomes to move from the pocket.

However, Patrick Mahomes had struggled a bit, and it’s not entirely on him. The Chiefs were facing constant injuries, disrupting their offensive chemistry. He also struggled in what could possibly be said to be the worst game of his NFL career in Week 14 against their divisional rivals in the Houston Texans.

The comeback wasn’t entirely there for Mahomes. He threw 16 of 28 passes for 189 yards, including an interception, and took five sacks for 21 yards in losses. He was forced to rely on his legs, nearly leading the team in rushing with 15 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Adding to the intrigue, the Chiefs quarterback faced a season-ending injury. Mahomes tore the ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s loss against the Chargers.

Patrick Mahomes’ injury amid Chargers win

The MRI conducted after the game verified the diagnosis, and the Chiefs started looking for a surgeon. Patrick Mahomes later reacted to the news on social media, sharing feelings of pain and strength.

“Don’t know why this had to happen,” Mahomes wrote. “And not going to lie, it hurts. But all we can do now is trust in God and attack every single day over and over again… I will be back stronger than ever.”

It occurred with just less than two minutes left in the game. He tried for a late-game comeback, but Mahomes scrambled to his right, chased by defensive end Da’Shawn Hand. As he planted his left foot and launched the ball sideways out of bounds, his knee gave out on him. Mahomes was quick to grab his leg and go down.

“I just hugged him, man,” pass rusher Chris Jones said. “That’s my brother. We’ve been through so much. We love Pat.”

In fact, Harbaugh, too, wished Mahomes before beginning his press conference: “Before we get started, I hope Patrick is okay. He is one of the greatest competitors of all time in the history of the game. I have total respect for him and just hope he’s okay. Prayers and thoughts are with him. I hope he dodged a bullet.”

Mahomes has now undergone surgery in Dallas. This is the most severe challenge he has had to face in his nine-year career as a quarterback, who has continued to perform even with injuries such as a dislocated kneecap in the year 2019 and a playoff series with a high ankle sprain.