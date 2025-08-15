Judge Who Suspended Deshaun Watson Announced to Oversee Rashee Rice Case Amid $1.5M Update

It’s a name that still carries wallop among NFL disciplinary circles: Sue L. Robinson. She imposed the league’s high-profile case against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022. “Limited by the record presented to me,” Robinson ruled, demonstrating her even-keeled umpire’s demeanor even in the NFL’s most intense controversies. Suspending him for eleven games after weeks of testimony, document reading, and scalding public condemnation. She also imposed a fine of $5 million, asking him to undergo behavior therapy. The decision at the time was viewed as both tough and reasonable. And Robinson is again in the NFL discipline cycle.

ESPN‘s Dan Graziano reported that the NFL, NFLPA, and lawyers for Rashee Rice were unable to agree on possible discipline. Therefore, Robinson will be presiding over the case of Rice on September 30, 2025. Although the Chiefs haven’t formally scheduled the hearing, the report is just another installment of Kansas City’s season soap opera. For the franchise, the cost comes afterward.

Rice has made up his mind to be prepared for the first four games. A series of international games against the Chargers in Brazil, a Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles, and an AFC divisional game against the Ravens, before the suspension could even start. That in-game action at the beginning of the season can be everything to the Chiefs’ offensive rhythm.

The accident happened after a Dallas high-speed collision in March 2024. Rice was involved in a multi-car crash, with several people injured. According to Dallas police authorities, Rice was speeding very fast when he crashed. Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies, served 30 days in jail, received a five-year probation sentence, and settled with all the victims.

Under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, the league can act, but it is independent of conviction or civil judgment. That is, Rice did settle an out-of-court lawsuit in Texas. But Robinson must determine whether Rice has breached league policy and, if so, what sanctions are in order. Robinson’s strategy in the Watson matter demonstrated prudent regard for precedent and fact, but Rice’s situation is different. Watson had contested charges against him, and it was costly and time-consuming. Rice admitted to having been in the wrong and has suffered legal reprisal without costly courtroom wars.

But then again, there is uncertainty. The ruling could come a week or so after the September 30 hearing. As part of a midseason delivery of any suspension. But if it’s on Watson’s timeline, then the Chiefs won’t hear until Halloween. That is Week 9 of the season, and Kansas City has Week 10 off. Then, the punishment would be delayed until later in 2025. And the battle, though unlikely, could cause fallout that carries over into the 2026 season.

Rashee Rice’s $1.5M restitution and acts of accountability

Concurrently with the league and litigation, Rice has been making explicit gestures of reparation and atonement to the community. Off various sources tied to the case, he’s already written checks totaling some $1.3 million to victims. And that amount is expected to grow to $1.5 million in the next few weeks. Those above-average settlements are indicative of what his attorneys describe as “a commitment to making amends.”

September 15, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

In addition to monetary reparations, Rice has given his time. He made appearances at summer youth football camps in Texas and Missouri. Counseled unruly youths and sat down with them to talk freely about making choices and taking responsibility. It doesn’t compensate for what happened, but it does demonstrate he’s taking responsibility for what he did. And using his visibility to prevent other individuals from having to make the same choices. In an extremely unusual public statement during the spring, Rice himself demonstrated an awareness of the seriousness of his position. “All I can do is focus on what I can control right now,” he explained to reporters.

While the public will not soon forget Rice, his work is a bid by a player to rebuild his public image. The NFL disciplinary process is independent, however, of public opinion. Her decision will construct the Kansas City depth chart and also fuel more heat regarding whether the NFL is bringing discipline, rehabilitation, and competitive honor. The pressure weighs most heavily on the Chiefs, who have a challenging late schedule with a stretch of divisional matchups down the road to decide playoff standing.